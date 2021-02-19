TVS Apache 310 Price Increased Yet Again – New Price Rs 2.5 Lakh

A popular track-ready motorcycle, TVS Apache 310 competes with the likes of KTM RC390

In a development that could probably be attributed to rising input costs, TVS has increased price of Apache RR310 yet again. From Rs 2.48 lakh earlier, price has been increased to Rs 2,49,990. That’s almost Rs 2k costlier. TVS has increased prices of its Apache range in January as well. At that time, price of RR310 was increased from Rs 2.45 lakh to Rs 2.48 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

RR310 vs. KTM RC390 pricing

With the latest price hike, Apache 310 has further reduced the pricing gap with its primary rival – KTM RC390. The latter currently retails at Rs 2.60 lakh. KTM has also been increasing prices of its motorcycles at regular intervals. As may be recalled, KTM had increased prices in December 2020 as well as in January 2021. In January, KTM RC390 price was increased from 2.57 lakh to Rs 2.60 lakh.

TVS Apache 310 2020 BS6 model – key updates

TVS had launched BS6 Apache RR310 last year in January. At that time, it was priced at Rs 2.40 lakh. As compared to BS4 model, BS6 RR310 had become costlier by around Rs 12k. Apart from the BS6 upgrade, TVS had introduced several other improvements in 2020 RR310.

One of the key additions was a new 5.0-inch TFT colour instrument panel that had integrated Bluetooth connectivity system called TVS Smart Xconnect. Once paired with the user’s smartphone, it allows users to access a range of features. These can be accessed via TVS Connect App.

Month Apache 310 Price Feb-21 2,49,990 Jan-21 2,48,000 Dec-20 2,45,000

Some of the supported features include ride statistics, incoming call management, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle health reports, and mobile signal and battery level display. The instrument panel comes with Day Mode and Night Mode backlit options to provide better visibility based on light conditions.

Another key update was ride-by-wire throttle system, which is a segment-first feature. Users have the option to choose from four ride modes of Sport, Urban, Track and Rain. The automated system adjusts things like torque and ABS based on the ride mode selected. This allows optimal performance in varying ride conditions.

RR310 engine

Powering TVS Apache RR310 is a 312.2cc, liquid cooled, reverse inclined, single cylinder motor. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Power and torque varies depending on the ride mode selected. Max power (34 ps) and torque (27.3 Nm) output is available in Sport and Track mode. The numbers get reduced to 25.8 ps and 25 Nm in Urban and Rain mode. Apache RR310 top speed is rated at 160 kmph. It can reach 0 to 60 kmph in less than three seconds.

In the current fiscal year, cumulative production of the RR310 has been around 2,500 units. Based on this engine, a new motorcycle is expected to launch later this year.