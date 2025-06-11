TVS Apache 450cc and Norton 450cc For India Confirmed – Based On BMW 450cc

With new Norton models, TVS will target the premium motorcycle segment across both domestic and international markets including Europe

TVS had acquired the iconic British brand Norton Motorcycles in 2020. After investing heavily in the brand’s revival, the Norton project is ready to take off in a big way. The first of the new Norton bikes are expected to be launched in India by the end of this year. Let’s check out the details.

Norton 1,200cc bike launch confirmed for EICMA

In an interview, TVS Motor Managing Director Sudarshan Venu, provided details about the upcoming Norton motorcycles. The first launch will be a 1,200cc, four-cylinder superbike at EICMA. Three more Norton bikes could also be launched at EICMA or soon after. Overall, a total of six Norton models are planned for launch over the next three years.

Four of these will be available for sale in select European markets by the summer of 2026. Target markets include the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Norton bikes in India will be targeted at users from the growing middle class and upper middle-class families. It is likely that exclusive retail outlets will be launched for sale of Norton motorcycles in India.

A similar strategy is also expected for the upcoming 450cc Apache models. However, specific details about the new showrooms have not been provided. Venu said that they will first target the big cities and later expand to other cities. Venu also confirmed that the entire Norton range will be available in India.

All upcoming Norton motorcycles are in advanced stages of development. Initially, there are plans to manufacture around 10,000 Norton motorcycles, catering to both India and global markets. To ensure the Norton project progresses smoothly, the leadership team has been strengthened with two executive directors, Nevijo Mance and Richard Arnold. The Norton team has a good mix of engineers and designers. TVS team in India also provides the required support.

450cc Norton / Apache bikes

Similar to the earlier collaboration with BMW, TVS will manufacture new Apache models based on BMW’s new 450cc engine platform. New Norton 450cc bikes will also share the same platform. TVS will manufacture for all three brands at its facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. BMW F 450 GS is expected to be launched first by the end of this year. Norton and Apache models based on the 450cc platform will be launched subsequently.

For its new platform, BMW has used an entirely new twin-cylinder inline engine. It generates 48 hp and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. TVS and Norton versions will have their distinctive styling, although several of the core hardware items will be common.

While the 450cc bikes will be manufactured in India, the more premium Norton motorcycles could see production in both India and the UK. An advantageous factor is that the free trademark agreement between India and the UK makes things a lot easier to manage. For example, components and kits can be easily shipped to the UK in sub-assembled form. Similarly, fully built vehicles can be shipped to India with minimal import duty.