TVS Apache Celebrates 20th Anniversary With 6 Million Sales Milestone

TVS Motor Company has announced a major milestone for its flagship performance motorcycle brand – Apache, as it celebrates 20 glorious years in the Indian and global two-wheeler market. The company revealed that Apache has now crossed 6 million global sales, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing premium motorcycle brands across 60+ countries.

Launched in 2005 with the Apache 150, TVS Apache revolutionized the Indian performance biking segment. Over the past two decades, the brand has evolved into a complete range of high-performance motorcycles—spread across Apache RTR (street-performance) and Apache RR (track-focused) series—built with cutting-edge racing technology directly inspired by TVS Racing’s 43-year motorsport legacy.

A Motorcycle Forged on the Track

The success of Apache is deeply rooted in TVS’s racing DNA. Built under the “Track to Road” philosophy, each Apache motorcycle delivers a mix of agility, precision, and real-world performance. The brand has gained strong traction not just in India but across Asia, Latin America, Africa, and even parts of Europe, with its growing fanbase of enthusiastic riders.

Over the years, TVS Apache has also introduced multiple segment-first innovations, including:

– Fuel Injection

– Dual-channel ABS

– Slipper Clutch

– SmartXConnect

– Cruise Control

– Adjustable Suspension

– Ride Modes

– Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control

– Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

– Climate Control Seat

TVS Apache was also the first Indian motorcycle brand to offer factory customization (Build-To-Order or BTO), giving riders a more personalized ownership experience.

Celebrating the Community

TVS has built a strong global rider community under the Apache Owners Group (AOG), now with over 3 lakh connected riders. These riders regularly participate in track days, riding events, and meetups, further deepening the Apache brand’s engagement and emotional connect with its users.

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, expressed gratitude to the 6 million+ Apache customers and said, “We are immensely grateful to the 6 million+ passionate riders of TVS Apache for their unwavering trust and enthusiasm over the last 20 years. Their love for performance and adrenaline has propelled TVS Apache to become one of the fastest-growing sports motorcycle brands globally. This milestone belongs to every member of the TVSM family – our engineers, designers, factory teams, dealers, suppliers, and partners – who push the limits of innovation every day. TVS Apache’s enduring success emanates from cutting-edge racing technology, precision engineering, and unmatched performance. It is a testament to our relentless commitment to empowering the new generation of young riders who live and breathe the thrill of motorcycling.”

Vimal Sumbly, Head – Premium Business, TVS Motor Company, added, “TVS Apache has been at the forefront of premium motorcycling, embodying our strategic vision of building a brand rooted in racing excellence and innovation. Over the past 20 years, Apache has redefined performance motorcycling and has created a thriving ecosystem through the Apache Owners Group, uniting passionate riders globally. Crossing the 60 lakh customer milestone is a testament to the brand’s relentless pursuit of excellence, pioneering segment-first innovations, and delivering unparalleled consumer experiences. As we move forward, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of performance, technology, and community engagement to shape the future of premium motorcycling. Apache is more than a motorcycle—it’s a movement, a legacy, and a community of racing enthusiasts.”

As TVS Apache looks ahead to its next chapter, the brand aims to continue being the ultimate expression of racing spirit, uniting riders with a shared passion for speed, thrill, and innovation.