TVS Apache Electric Bike Patent Images Leak

Expected to be positioned as a premium offering, TVS electric bike is likely to be fully faired and get fixed battery packs

With the iQube electric scooter, TVS has already established a strong presence in the electric scooter segment with a market share of around 25%. Going forward, TVS seems to be aiming to target the nascent electric motorcycle segment. There aren’t many rivals here and a performance-oriented electric motorcycle can get the attention of enthusiasts. Let’s analyse what the patent images reveal about TVS new electric motorcycle.

Compact profile, dual-battery packs

For its new electric motorcycle, TVS will be leveraging its experience and expertise in developing and manufacturing performance-oriented machines. The experience gained with bikes like Apache RTR range and RR310, along with BMW’s 310cc range, will be quite useful. Also, TVS has already tested the Apache RTE electric motorcycle in a track environment.

It had recorded a top speed of 200 km/h at the TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC) held last year. New TVS electric bike patent images reveal that the bike will be using a mid-mounted air-cooled motor. While the motor casing seems familiar to that of TVS King electric rickshaw, the architecture is likely to be entirely different.

Also, the platform being used for the electric bike looks entirely new. Patent images reveal a powerful motor and a belt drive setup for sending power to the rear wheel. One can spot some distinctive features such as use of multiple gears to connect the motor with the front sprocket. This design will ensure increased torque or power, depending on the diameter of these gears.

Another unique feature is the dual battery packs, mounted one on each side of the central spine frame. This ensures an even distribution of the battery weight on both sides. Also achieves a desirable lower centre of gravity, as compared to electric motorcycles with fuel tank-mounted battery pack.

However, the battery packs appear to be fixed units, bolted onto the frame. That will limit the bike’s market potential, as some customers prefer electric two-wheelers with removable / swappable battery packs. As of now, only a few models such as Hero Vida, Honda Activa Electric and Revolt motorcycles offer removable battery packs.

Single-sided swingarm

As evident in the patent images, the electric bike is equipped with a single-sided swingarm and a preload-adjustable offset monoshock suspension. This supports the possibility that TVS upcoming electric motorcycle will be positioned as a premium, race-capable model. It could get USD forks at the front. Positioning of the dual battery packs indicates that the bike may be fully faired.

The bike does not have to include an air box in the sub-frame. This arrangement frees up space, which can be used for installing other electrical and electronic components. In terms of performance, TVS new electric motorcycle could be comparable to the Apache RTE. With the dual battery packs, one can easily expect a range of over 120 km. As the patent has just been filed, it may take a couple of years for TVS new electric bike to reach production stage.