TVS Apache Electric Motorcycle With BMW G310R Styling – Render

TVS and BMW will be co-developing an electric motorcycle based on a modified version of the G310 platform

A few months back, TVS Motor Company revealed its plans for venturing into the electric mobility space by extending its collaboration with BMW Motorrad. This would include co-development of an electric platform that will cater to future electric scooters, motorcycles and new concepts.

The two-wheeler division of the German marque has previously collaborated on development and manufacturing of its entry-level products- G310 R and G310 GS. The G310 twins are responsible for improving the market share of BMW Motorrad in India. This platform also underpins TVS’s flagship product Apache RR 310.

TVS Apache Electric Motorcycle Imagined

A digital rendering of the upcoming electric motorcycle from TVS has been created by artist Pratyush Rout. This electric bike is based on a modified version of the existing 310cc platform and also looks very familiar to G310R at its first impression. However, on taking a closer look, one notices that the design artist has incorporated several subtle changes.

For starters, TVS Apache Electric Motorcycle (not official name) gets a slimmer headlamp casket than the naked streetfighter from BMW. It gets a muscular faux fuel tank as G 310 R but slightly different in shape and flaunting the TVS brand logo. While G 310 R gets a single-piece step-up seat, the TVS electric motorcycle features a split seat setup. Unlike the petrol-powered bike, the battery-powered motorcycle doesn’t expose its frame apart from the lower section.

Like G 310 R, this rendition of the upcoming electric bike also gets blacked-out internals, thus, providing a sporty dual-tone theme. Alloy wheel designs in the Apache Electric have also been directly lifted from the G 310 R. Instead of an engine and gearbox assembly, the electric motorcycle features a large battery pack placed under the tank.

Expected features

Another major highlight of this motorcycle is that it is powered by a mid-ship mounted BLDC motor with a chain drive to the rear wheel. Other than this, all visual highlights are comparable to G 310 R including the same handlebar, golden-coloured front forks and rearview mirrors. Aluminium finish has been provided on footpegs and the brake pedal.

TVS has not come out with any specific details regarding its upcoming Apache electric motorcycle. The bike is still in its early stages of development and should only come into production around 2024. It should be laced with features like an all-LED lighting setup, a fully digital TFT instrument console compatible with TVS’ SmartXonnect function and Bluetooth connectivity. Upon launch, it could take on the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar electric or the KTM Duke electric.

Current TVS Electric offering

TVS currently retails only one electric two-wheeler under its belt in the form iQube e-scooter. Powering iQube is a 4.4kW hub-mounted BLDC motor that derives its energy from a 3.04 / 4.56 kWh battery pack. This powertrain returns 3kW power and 100/140 Nm of peak torque, depending on the variant. Claimed range is from 100-140 kms on single charge. Top speed is at 78 / 82 kmph.