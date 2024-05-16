TVS Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, Ronin, Raider – Launched In Italy

TVS Motors’ Italian operations will be via its branch office TVS Motor Italia and is a part of its global expansion strategy

TVS Motor Company, a leading two and three wheeler manufacturer in India, is expanding its global operations to include Italy. Currently the third largest two wheeler maker in India, the company also markets its products to over 80 countries, with a total of 4 million global customers last year, and will now introduce a range of its internal combustion engines (ICE), electric scooters and motorcycles in Italy.

The Italian operations branch office TVS Motor Italia is headed by Dr. Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari. He brings with him extensive experience from senior managerial roles in major automotive companies in Italy, Latin America, UAE, and Europe.

TVS Motor Global Expansion to Italian Markets

Introducing the company’s range in Italian markets, TVS Motors plans to showcase the TVS Ronin 250 retro styled motorcycle, the TVS Raider commuter bike and in the scooter range the Ntorq and Jupiter 125. There will also be two electric scooters TVS iQube and TVS X along with other e-bikes – Cilo, EGO Movement, Simpel, and EBCO ranges.



Speaking on the launch, Dr. Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari, Director, TVS Motor Italia, said, “In establishing a branch office and by offering a broad suite of products, both thermic and electric, TVS Motor has underlined its confidence and long term strategy for the Italian market. Our focus will be on two fundamental pillars: product quality and customer satisfaction. It is with a lot of pride that I am undertaking this amazing new adventure with one of the top five two-wheeler manufacturer in the world.”

TVS launches RTR 310, Ronin, Raider 125 in Italy

Among the product range being offered by TVS Motor Company via TVS Motor Italia will be the Apache 310 Series sports bikes which are offered in RR and RTR variants that have been developed in collaboration with BMW. The Apache 160 and the 200 range will not be sold in Italy as of now but TVS could be introduced in the future.

It will also include the Ronin 250, a retro styled motorcycle that is regaled both for its style and performance and well suited to the demands of Italian buyers. TVS Raider 125cc bike will also be welcomed by Italian buyers thanks to its sporty appeal.

With high demand for scooters in Italy, TVS Motor will introduce the Ntorq, a 125cc scooter that offers sporty design and performance. There will also be the Jupiter 125 scooter on display at showrooms in Italy along with the company’s electric two wheeler lineup among which will be the TVS iQube and the TVS X e-scooters. TVS X e-scooter is world’s most advanced connected e-scooter which has been designed and developed in India and boasts of exclusive features and outstanding performance, thus setting new standards in the electric two wheeler segment.

In the electric bike segment, TVS Motors will also show off the Cilo, EGO Movement, Simpel and EBCO models of both mountain bikes and city bikes. These bikes are designed to excel both for city and off road riding. As on date, there are no details on pricing of any of these products which will be imported into Italy as completely built-up (CBU) units.