TVS Apache Price Hike Aug 2021 – New Price RTR 160, 180, 200, 310RR

TVS has increased prices of its two-wheelers at least twice this year; the first in January

While price hikes are routine in auto sector, the frequency has been much higher this year. Most OEMs have announced price hikes multiple times since January 2021. Such price hikes have often been attributed to rising input costs and prevailing inflationary conditions. The latest announcement comes from TVS Motor that has increased prices across the range including its popular Apache motorcycles.

TVS Apache new prices

Starting with RTR 160, the entry-level Apache motorcycle, prices have been increased by Rs 3k. This is applicable for both drum and disk brake variants of RTR 160. Price of Apache RTR 160 4V has also been increased by Rs 3k. Here too, price hike is same for drum and disk variants.

Moving up, TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 200 4V now cost Rs 4k more. This is applicable across all variants of these motorcycles. Highest price hike is for Apache RR310 that now costs Rs 5k more. New price is Rs 2.55 lakh.

Even with the price hike, TVS Apache motorcycles continue to be competitively priced in comparison to rivals. Apache motorcycles are among bestsellers in their respective categories. It is unlikely that the recent price hike will have any major impact on sales. Prices of rival products have also increased, so price advantage available with Apache range is proportionately the same as earlier.

No updates

Although the company has not provided any specific reason for this latest round of price hike, it can be attributed to rising input costs. There are no updates for any of the Apache motorcycles whose prices have been increased.

The last price hike announced by TVS was just a couple months back in April. At that time, prices of Apache motorcycles were increased in the range of Rs 45 to Rs 1,295. RR310 was the only Apache motorcycle whose price was left untouched in April.

RR310 prices have been increased twice this year, first in January and second time in February. In December last year, RR310 was available at Rs 2.45 lakh. As compared to current price, it’s an increase of Rs 10k in a span of around 7 months.

In view of inflationary conditions, it will not be surprising if TVS announces another round of price hike in the coming months. RR 310 is most likely to get another price hike, as it will be receiving its yearly update. RR 310 primary rival is KTM RC 390, which will also be getting a comprehensive update soon. 2021 KTM RC 390 is expected to be priced at around 2.85 lakh.