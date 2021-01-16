TVS Apache 160, 180, 200, 310 Prices Increased – New Price List Jan 2021

TVS currently has 8 motorcycles on offer in their Apache range

TVS Motor Company has announced the first price hike for 2021 as its Apache range of sporty commuter motorcycles is now expensive by up to Rs 3000. All five models in the Apache lineup have witnessed a price hike depending on the variants. Hike in prices takes effect immediately.

Price Hike of Apache Range of bikes

Apache range of bikes consists of RTR 160, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180. RTR 200 4V and RR 310. Out of these, the entry-level model- RTR 160, has accounted for the lowest price hike of Rs 1,520. Its drum brake variant is now offered at a price of INR 1,02,070 whereas its drum brake variant is priced at INR 1,05,070.

Apache RTR 180 has seen a hike of Rs 1,770 and is now being offered at a price of INR 1,08,270. On the other hand, Apache 160 4V has also witnessed a hike of Rs 1,770.

Its drum and disc brake variants will now be offered at a price of INR 1,07,270 and INR 1,10,320 respectively. RTR 200 4V, on the other hand, will now be offered at prices of INR 1.27 lakh and INR 1.33 lakh for single-channel and dual-channel ABS respectively after witnessing a price hike of Rs 2,020.

The Hosur-based bikemaker’s flagship offering RR 310 will now be offered at a price of Rs 2.48 lakh after witnessing a price hike of Rs 3,000. It is the only bike in TVS’s lineup with a faired body pattern.

Hike in prices of TVS scooters

Besides this, TVS has increased prices on all its scooter models as well. Scooty Pep Plus has witnessed a price hike of Rs 620 and Rs 1020 for Glossy and Matte Editions respectively. Both variants are now offered at a price of Rs 54,374 and Rs 56,224 units.

Similarly, Scooty Zest has faced a hike of Rs 1020 and Rs 1520 for Glossy and Matte Black variants. It is now retailed at prices of Rs 61,345 and Rs 63,345 respectively.

The brand’s flagship range of scooters- Ntorq has seen an increment in its price worth Rs 1,670 across its entire lineup. Prices of the power scooter start at Rs 70,555 and reach up to Rs 79,535 for the top-end variant.

On the other hand, prices of Jupiter range of scooters now start at Rs 63,497 and go up to Rs 72,472 for its full-loaded top-spec trim. Apart from the hike in prices, none of these models has incorporated any sort of update. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.