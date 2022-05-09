TVS Apache Prices May 2022 Increased – RTR 160, RTR 180, RTR 200, RR310

TVS currently retails 10 variants under the Apache range – RTR 160, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V and RR 310

TVS Motor has hiked prices for the Apache range of motorcycles for May this year. This is the second price revision for the revered Apache series of sporty commuter bikes this year after prices were increased earlier in February this year. Price increases across all models are fairly nominal and range up to Rs 2,100.

Apart from the flagship Apache RR 310, all models under the Pulsar brand have witnessed a uniform price hike of Rs 2,100 across all variants. The fully-faired sports bike has received a paltry price hike of Rs 90. It is available in a fully-loaded single trim which has now been priced at Rs 2,59,990 (ex-showroom).

TVS Apache Prices May 2022

The TVS Apache range starts with RTR 160 2V which is currently priced at Rs 1,11,740 for the drum brake variant and Rs 1,14,740 for the disc brake variant. Prices for the more powerful RTR 160 4V start at Rs 1,19,378 and top out at Rs 1,25,575.

TVS also launched a superior Apache RTR 165 RP based on its race-spec model a few months back at a price of Rs 1.45 lakh. This limited edition model is currently off the shelves. The Hosur-based bikemaker offers Apache RTR 180 in a single trim which is priced at Rs 1,18,690.

On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V is offered in two variants- Single Channel ABS and Dual Channel ABS which are priced at Rs 1,38,190 and Rs 1,43,240, respectively. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom.

No updates in terms of specifications or features have been reported in any of the Apache motorcycles. The Apache range of motorcycles directly competes against the Pulsar range of bike from Bajaj which offer similar configurations at a similar price band. TVS is also offering complimentary TVS XPOD Helmet for certain Apache RTR models in selected states.

Other updates from TVS

Among new launches, TVS recently introduced a new top-spec variant of Ntorq 125. Priced at 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Ntorq 125 XT is Rs 13,600 dearer than the next best Race XP Edition. For the additional premium over the Race XP variant, Ntorq 125 XT gets a new digital instrument console with a twin-screen layout. This instrument console is embedded with the latest version of SMARTXONNECT app.

As far as sales go, TVS had recorded a total two-wheeler sales of 2,80,022 units for April this year. Out of this, the company dispatched 1,80,533 two-wheelers across the country whereas 99,489 units were shipped to overseas markets. Overall YoY growth stood at 23.80 percent and whereas MoM growth took a dip with a negative growth of 4.40 percent in April this year.