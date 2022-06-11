TVS Apache, Raider Prices June 2022 – Increased By Up To Rs 5k

For select scooters and motorcycles, TVS had raised prices earlier this year in April and May as well

Due to rising commodity prices, auto companies have been forced to increase prices at regular intervals. In June, TVS has revised prices of its Raider and Apache motorcycles.

Prices of other motorcycles and scooters remain unchanged. Only exception is iQube electric scooter that has actually witnessed a price drop of Rs 1,647 (On-road, Delhi). iQube new on-road price in Delhi is Rs 99,130. This is because TVS introduced an updated iQube recently.

TVS Raider, Apache price hike June 2022

Price of Raider Drum brake variant remains unchanged at Rs 84,573. However, Raider Disc variant will now cost Rs 1,900 more. New price is Rs 90,989. Raider was launched last year in September at a starting price Rs 77,500. It comes with features such as a fully digital reverse LCD console with multicolour display, underseat storage, ride modes of Eco and Power, engine idle stop-start system, USB charger and side stand indicator with engine cut-off function.

Prices of TVS Apache motorcycles have been increased in the range of Rs 1,200 to Rs 5,015. In percentage terms, the increase is marginal at around 1 percent. Price increase for Apache RR310 is relatively higher at close to 2%. The bike will now cost Rs 2,65,000, as compared to Rs 2,59,990 earlier.

Apache 160 2V (drum / disc) price has been increased by Rs 1,200. New prices are Rs 1,12,940 and Rs 1,15,940, respectively. A price hike of Rs 1,350 is applicable on Apache 160 4V (Drum), Apache 160 4V (Disc), Apache 160 4V (Bluetooth) and Apache 160 4V Special Edition. New price of Apache 180 is Rs 1,19,890, an increase of Rs 1,200. Apache 200 4V Single ABS and Apache 200 4V Dual ABS have become costlier by Rs 1,500. New price is Rs 1,39,690 and Rs 1,44,740, respectively.

Prices of Apache range were increased in April and May also. In April, a price hike of Rs 1,295 was applied for Apache 160 (drum / disc), Apache 180 and Apache 200 4V (single channel ABS / dual ABS). Apache 160 4V (drum / disc) prices were hiked by Rs 45. RR310 had not witnessed a price hike in April. In May, Apache motorcycle prices were increased by Rs 2,100 for all models. Only exception was Apache RR310 that had gotten costlier by just Rs 90.

Scooter prices unchanged

As of now, TVS has not raised prices of any of its scooters. TVS scooter prices were increased earlier this year in April in the range of Rs 540 to Rs 2,535. TVS scooter portfolio starts with Scooty Pep, which is available in the range of Rs 60,334 to Rs 63,234. Next is Zest scooter, which is available at Rs 67,016 for Gloss variants and Rs 68,693 for Matte variants.

TVS Jupiter 110 is currently being offered at a starting price of Rs 68,571. Top-spec Jupiter that comes with SmartXonnect connectivity platform is priced at Rs 82,346. TVS Jupiter 125 is available in the price range of Rs 78,175 to Rs 85,075. TVS Ntorq variants are priced in the range of Rs 77,106 to Rs 97,061.