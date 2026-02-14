TVS Apache, Ronin ROK Edition Unveiled At 2026 Rann Utsav

TVS Motor Company marked its second consecutive year of participation at Rann Utsav in Gujarat, positioning motorcycling as a key element within India’s growing experiential tourism ecosystem. The initiative brought together community rides, custom motorcycles and motorsport demonstrations at the Rann of Kutch festival.

More than 100 riders, including participants from cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur and Ahmedabad, undertook what was described as the first West Chapter ride of the TVS Apache Owners Group (AOG) and TVS Ronin CuLT (Culture, Lifestyle and Travel) community.

International riders from countries including Italy and Mexico were also part of the two-day program, reflecting an effort to widen the festival’s appeal beyond domestic audiences. The ride covered highways, rural stretches and the salt plains of the Rann, underlining the brand’s attempt to integrate destination-based riding experiences with its ownership communities.

Focus on Community and Motorsport Engagement

At the festival venue, TVS set up a “Premium Arena” showcasing its performance-oriented motorcycles and motorsport lineage. Activities included stunt performances, flat-track riding experiences, freestyle motocross showcases and adventure training sessions. A dedicated women’s flat-track championship was also conducted as part of the program.

The participation highlights how OEMs are increasingly using riding communities and motorsport engagement to build deeper lifestyle associations around their products, especially in premium and performance segments.

Custom Motorcycle Showcase

A notable part of the display was a series of five custom motorcycles themed around the Rann of Kutch. These included modified versions of TVS Ronin and Apache models, developed in collaboration with custom builders.

The motorcycles incorporated visual elements inspired by the region’s salt plains, desert landscape and local craft traditions. One of the builds featured dual-purpose tyres and luggage adaptations aimed at reflecting adventure-oriented usage, while others focused on aesthetic interpretation of the desert setting.

Experiential Tourism Strategy

TVS Motor’s continued association with Rann Utsav signals a broader industry trend where manufacturers are going beyond product displays to create destination-linked brand experiences. By combining motorcycling communities with culturally significant events, OEMs are attempting to build long-term engagement platforms rather than one-off promotional events.

As experiential tourism gains traction in India, especially around curated festivals and regional showcases, partnerships between state tourism bodies and automotive brands are likely to increase — particularly in segments where lifestyle positioning plays a key role in purchase decisions.