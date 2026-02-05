TVS Apache RR 450 Spied For The First Time – Or BMW F 450 RR

With a strategic collaboration with Indian 2W brand TVS Motor, BMW Motorrad achieved a new price point that it had never operated in before. The partnership kicked off with a single-cylinder 310cc platform and has now evolved to a new 450cc parallel twin-cylinder platform. The first motorcycle to spawn off this new platform is BMW F 450 GS ADV.

However, more motorcycles across multiple genres will surely follow and the first of these has been spied for the first time. The question to be answered is whether this is a TVS Apache RR 450 or a BMW F 450 RR. Let’s take a closer look.

TVS Apache RR 450 Spied

This is the first supersport motorcycle based on TVS-BMW’s new 450cc Twin platform and has been spied testing with heavy camouflage. These spy shots are credited to Mithun Deshmukh who spied this test mule under highway testing. From what these spy shots show, this test mule is a supersport machine and it looks promising.

TVS Motor showcased Tangent RR motorcycle concept at 2025 EICMA Show in Milan, Italy. A production version of this motorcycle based on TVS-BMW’s new 450cc platform is expected to be under development. This motorcycle will feature a monocoque subframe, which is unusual in the sub middle-weight segment.

The test mule shows full fairing along with what looks like a structure to hold the camouflage. Production-spec model is not likely to be bulbous and disproportionate like this. Interestingly, it features a White registration plate, which is usually not the case. It has fairing-mounted ORVMs, clip-on handlebars, a committed riding position, split seat and other Supersport characteristics.

At the rear, we can see brake lights are integrated into the turn indicators. There is premium componentry on this unit with USD telescopic front forks and rear mono-shock units, which are highly likely to be fully adjustable and then single-disc brake setup at both ends. 17-inch alloy wheels along with fat and sticky tyres are expected too.

Is it BMW F 450 RR?

The most interesting element of this spy shot was its headlight, which looks like it is vertically stacked (two chambers for low and high beam possible). TVS Tangent RR concept showed conventional split eye-like headlight design and also a dual disc brake setup at the front, both of them were missing on this test mule.

This nudges viewers to guessing that this particular test mule could be BMW F 450 RR (name not confirmed). BMW Motorrad is known to explore unconventional and asymmetrical headlight designs. Performance metrics from this 450cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine could be around 50 bhp and 45 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox, quick-shifter and a host of electronic wizardry.

