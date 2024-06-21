TVS Apache RTE Racing (Electric Motorcycle) – Can Hit 200 Km/h Top Speed

When compared to the most powerful road-going TVS bikes, Apache RTE race-spec machines offer next-level performance and agile handling

With around four decades of racing lineage to back on, TVS Motor is charging ahead with electric 2W motorsport. We’re talking about the recently unveiled TVS Racing E-OMC (Electric One-Make Championship). Company had taken the wraps off TVS Apache RTE motorcycles specifically built for this championship some time ago. But now, we can see them in action as well.

TVS Apache RTE – Electrifying!

2024 TVS Racing e-OMC has commenced, featuring race-spec Apache RTE motorcycles. This further cements TVS’ association with motorsports and further incorporates company’s ethos of pioneering electric mobility solutions. TVS e-OMC features an exclusive format of racing on race-bred Apache RTE motorcycles. TVS is India’s first OEM to foray into EV racing.

Combining electric mobility and racing, we get the new Apache RTE bikes. These are fully-faired track machines that boast best-in-class power-to-weight ratio. TVS has developed Apache RTE motorcycles in collaboration with a few partners. Sharp styling and TVS Racing Factory livery are notable attributes.

This motorcycle is based on a custom carbon fibre chassis that also acts as the bike’s battery case. Rear subframe which houses a racing seat, is made of carbon fibre too and so are the wheels. Thus reducing bike’s overall weight and increasing chassis stiffness and rigidity, should allow for better handling on the track.

Fairing is beautifully crafted and is touted to have best-in-class aerodynamic efficiency. Apart from that, TVS Apache RTE packs top-notch components like Brembo brake callipers, Ohlins suspension setups and Pirelli Super Corsa tyres.

Track performance

Speaking about the capabilities of this motorcycle, TVS Apache RTE can hit 200 km/h top speed owing to its aerodynamic fairing with lowest-in-class air drag coefficient. The battery is a race-spec high-power cell unit and is mated to a liquid-cooled motor and a potent motor controller.

TVS has developed an advanced BMS (Battery Management System) for this application. Because it has race-spec batteries, the motorcycle is likely to have just enough range for track work and is not aimed at ekeing out leading range figures.

At Round 1 of INMRC 2024 event, as many as eight riders competed in an action-packed four-lap race. At the inaugural round, Chirant V and Alwin Sundar climbed the podium, while Sarthak Chavan bagged the win. Impressively, TVS Apache RTE clocked a fastest lap time of 1 minute and 48.777 seconds.

Statement from TVS Motor

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Racing has been at the forefront of making motorsports both inspiring and within reach for enthusiasts nationwide. As we shift gears into this new era, we are not just redefining the way we ride; we are rewriting the racing ecosystem by establishing new benchmarks through sustainable mobility. With the TVS Racing e-OMC, we have taken a monumental step towards the future of racing.

This championship will demonstrate the potential of electric vehicles in delivering high-octane and thrilling racing experiences for the world to witness, and we are excited to witness history in the making. The company’s commitment to a greener future goes beyond the racetrack, and with this industry first move, we are bolstering our vision towards sustainable mobility solutions and strengthening the future of motorsports.”