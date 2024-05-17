TVS Apache RTR Black Edition Launched With 160 2V And 160 4V

The new TVS Apache RTR Black Edition models are more aesthetically pleasing rivals to 160cc Bajaj Pulsar and Yamaha FZ offerings

One of India’s leading 2W and 3W manufacturers, TVS Motor, just launched a raunchy new Black Edition treatment with both of its 160cc duo. In this sense, both Apache RTR 160 2V and Apache RTR 160 4V get this new Black Edition. Pricing for this impressive new Black Edition starts from Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-sh).

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Black Edition

Starting with classic Apache 160 2V, this is the most affordable motorcycle offered with this new Black Edition colour scheme. This new colour looks the best on TVS Apache RTR 160 2V and is a perfect shade to radiate sophistication and aggression at the same time. With this new colour, bike looks more menacing than before.

New Black Edition joins the existing colour palette. These include T-Grey, Matte Blue, Racing Red, Gloss Black, Pearl White and the newest Glossy Black. Overall appearance is very stealthy and there are no stickers to spoil the stealth and sophistication of Black Edition. Which we liked very much.

Earlier Gloss Black shade had a few stickers and never looked as slick as this new Black Edition shade. Apart from colour, there are no mechanical changes on this machine. It continues to draw power from the same 159.7cc single-cylinder SOHC 2V air-cooled engine capable of generating 15.82 bhp and 13.85 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V has been priced at Rs. 1.2 lakh (ex-sh). This means Black Edition is only offered with the base model that gets rear drum brakes and misses out on Bluetooth connectivity and gets a skinnier rear tyre.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition

We can see a similar strategy when it comes to the more performance-oriented Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition as well. TVS is only offering Black Edition with the base model that misses out on Bluetooth connectivity along with all the new add-ons that were offered with Special Edition like adjustable levers and coloured alloy wheels.

Changes with Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition are also just limited to colour and overall machine remains the same. New Glossy Black colour is now added to the palette containing Lightning Blue, Matte Black, Knight Black, Metallic Blue and Racing Red. New Glossy Black looks the most sophisticated and soothing without any stickers.

Mechanically, bike continues to be powered by the same 159.7cc single-cylinder SOHC 4V oil-cooled engine that is capable of generating 17.31 bhp and 14.73 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Asking price for TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-sh).

