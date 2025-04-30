TVS Apache RTS X Patented Before Launch – KTM 390 SMC R Rival

One of India’s leading scooter and motorcycle manufacturers, TVS Motor, is keen on extending its portfolio in the country. The company currently operates a slew of scooters and motorcycles across multiple body styles. However, a Supermoto bike is not one of those body styles, which could change in the future.

TVS recently showcased a Supermoto Concept at 2025 Auto Expo. It is called TVS Apache RTS X and it is a raunchy Supermoto motorcycle that grabs a lot of attention. Design of the same is now patented in India. Does this indicate launch intentions? Is there a place in India for Supermoto bikes? Let’s take a closer look.

TVS Apache RTS X Design

An OEM usually gets a design patented to protect its IP (Intellectual Property) from being replicated by someone else. Which usually means launch intentions. However, OEMs also tend to patent the designs of their concept vehicles as well. This is the case with Apache RTS X Supermoto bike.

The patented design is of the concept and not of the production-spec version. This could mean that TVS is working on a Supermoto bike, but it has not been officially confirmed. Considering TVS’ presence in racing and fanbase around stunts and enthusiasm, one can expect a production version of Apache RTS X.

In the concept form, TVS Apache RTS X is a raunchy Supermoto motorcycle that looks like it came straight out of a Cyberpunk world. We can see an alienistic front fascia with a short beak. Handlebars are of an upright type and lend a commanding riding position. Fuel tank is large and is complemented by muscular tank shrouds.

The first Indian Supermoto?

Concept has a keyless go and the ignition key is a red button situated on fuel tank, which is an interesting approach. Instrumentation is fully digital, handled by a pill-shaped screen. Rear subframe is a fancy one with integrated tail lights and an exhaust system. It houses a rear mono-shock suspension setup and a fancy swingarm too.

Wheels might be 17-inch units at both ends, wrapped with fat tyres. Front gets USD telescopic forks which are likely to be fully adjustable for compression and rebound. Suspension will also have long travel, offering high ground clearance, which is a common trait in Supermoto genre.

Powering the TVS Apache RTS X motorcycle is the RTXD4 engine that displaces 299cc and is a single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit with DOHC 4V head. This engine is capable of generating 35 bhp of peak power and 28.5 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The concept seen in these design patents weighs 144 kg and can hit 60 km/h in 2.8s and 100 km/h in 6.3s. If launched, TVS Apache RTS X will be the first Indian Supermoto bike.

Also read – TVS Apache Electric bike patented