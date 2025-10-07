TVS Apache RTX 300 15th October Launch Likely – Brand’s 1st ADV Bike

TVS Motor is gearing up to launch their first ever ADV motorcycle. This is one of the most anticipated motorcycle launches in India. It was showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo for a very short period before taking it out. Now, TVS has sent BYD invites to the media for a possible launch of Apache RTX 300 on 15th October. Let’s take a closer look.

Apache RTX 300 15th October Launch

With ADV segment booming, TVS Motor intends to crash this party where OEMs like Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, Kawasaki and Yezdi, among other brands are operating. TVS is set to enter this highly competitive segment with their first ever ADV bike, the Apache RTX 300, falling under the new RTX sub brands for crossover vehicles after RTR and RR sub brands.

Apache RTX 300 is a semi-faired adventure tourer motorcycle instead of being an all-out off-roader. It will have off-road capabilities suitable for high-speed trails and other terrains, but not hardcore off-roading. The motorcycle debuted at 2025 Auto Expo briefly and design patents leaked online, confirm the same.

Components-wise, it gets 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped with fat dual-sport tyres. There are USD telescopic front forks finished in a lovely Gold shade along with a mono-shock rear suspension. Single disc brake setup can be seen at both ends and dual channel ABS will be on offer. Coming from TVS, Apache RTX 300 will be equipped with a plethora of electronic rider aids as well.

Where design is concerned, we can see a handsome machine with a dominating front fascia. A tall windscreen adds visual bulk and the integrated front beak shows its ADV credentials. Beefy knuckle guards, a sturdy-looking bash plate, side guards doubling up as luggage mounting points and rear luggage rack are notable elements.

What to expect?

We can expect it to carry the same fully digital TFT instrument cluster seen with the 2025 Apache RTR 310. Bluetooth connectivity, SmartXonnect app support, turn-by-turn navigation, music controls and other features might be part of the package. Now that GST 2.0 reforms are implemented, one can expect an attractive launch price as well.

Powering the new TVS Apache RTX 300 will be the brand’s new RT-XD4 engine that was unveiled at 2024 MotoSoul. This is TVS’ proprietary engine displacing around 300cc and it is a DOHC 4V/cyl single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with a peak power of 35 bhp at 9,000 RPM and a peak power of 28.5 Nm at 7,000 RPM, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.