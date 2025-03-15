TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV Design Trademarked Ahead Of Launch

At Auto Expo 2025, TVS Motor briefly showcased its upcoming Apache RTX 300 ADV motorcycle and then took it out of the stage. The keen eyes of Indian automotive fraternity captured images of this motorcycle in production-spec before it happened. Now, TVS Apache RTX 300 launch seems to be nearing as it is patented in India.

TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV

This is the first time TVS is venturing into ADV genre and Apache RTX 300 will be their maiden product in this category. The patent design shows that TVS is going for an Adventure Tourer format, instead of an all-out off-roader. This is a rather welcome approach by TVS Motor as it is their first ADV and more off-road worthy products may launch in the future.

Apache RTX 300 will target both off-road enthusiasts and tourers alike. The motorcycle looks large and accommodating for long journeys. It seems to have an upright riding posture and a tall windscreen (which may be adjustable) to protect riders from windblast. We can see a luggage rack at the rear to accommodate a top box along with multiple provisions to mount luggage.

Where design is concerned, TVS is going for a semi-fairing with muscular tank extensions that flow into the headlight section. Speaking of headlight, it seems to be a quad barrel LED reflector setup split into two sections (low beam and high beam). Turn indicators are sleek LED units and protrude out of the fairing.

Adventure Tourer

Seat is of split design and has a pronounced step for pillion, offering more comfort. Handlebar are slightly high set, offering a relaxed riding posture for rider. Also, TVS Apache RTX 300 have ORVMs mounted on handlebar and not on its fairing. Rear gets LED tail lights, sleek LED turn indicators and a tyre hugger.

TVS’ maiden ADV is getting premium components too. We get USD telescopic front forks finished in a lovely Gold shade along with rear mono-shock setup. Front wheel is likely to be 19-inch and rear 17-inch. It gets single petal disc brake setup at both ends and switchable dual channel ABS may be part of the package.

New RT-XD4 engine

This motorcycle is expected to be powered by TVS’ new RT-XD4 engine, mated to a slipper clutch, a quickshifter and a 6-speed gearbox. Peak power is around 35 bhp and peak torque is around 28.5 Nm. This is a 299cc engine which is liquid-cooled and could get a DOHC 4V/cylinder head.

Spy shots have shown a horizontal instrument cluster which might be a colour TFT unit. Bluetooth connectivity along with SmartXonnect app integration might allow music control, notification alerts and even navigation. Launch is likely to happen soon and price could start from around Rs 2.8 lakh (Ex-sh).