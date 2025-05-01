TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV Spied – MD Sudarshan Venu Testing The Upcoming Motorcycle

TVS Motor Company is getting ready to enter the booming adventure motorcycle segment in India with its upcoming Apache RTX 300. Fresh spy shots have now emerged online, revealing the bike testing alongside its most likely rivals – Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure, hinting that TVS is benchmarking its new ADV against all key contenders in the mid-capacity ADV category. It is also expected to compete with the Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 and Yezdi Adventure.

TVS MD Spotted Testing the Bike

Interestingly, TVS MD Sudarshan Venu himself was spotted riding the RTX 300. This suggests the bike is in its final stages of development, with a launch expected within the next two to three months. Apache RTX 300 will mark TVS’s first ever entry into the adventure segment, a category that has gained serious momentum in recent years.

Design-wise, the Apache RTX 300 looks like a well-built, true adventure tourer. It features a tall stance, upright riding posture, long travel suspension, knobby tyres, an upswept exhaust and what appears to be a split seat layout. The spy images reveal a semi-faired body and a muscular fuel tank. It also gets a luggage rack, sleek LED turn indicators, LED tail light, and high-mounted handlebars for relaxed touring ergonomics.

The front forks are USD units finished in black, matched to a rear monoshock. We expect a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combo. Braking will be handled by petal discs on both ends and switchable dual-channel ABS is likely to be offered.

Powerful New 300cc Engine

The TVS Apache RTX 300 will be powered by the brand’s new RT-XD4 engine, which was showcased during the 2024 MotoSoul event. This is a 299cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-valve motor, expected to churn out around 35 bhp and 28.5 Nm. It will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Modern Tech and Connectivity

Interestingly, it will not get a horizontal TFT instrument cluster like the Apache RTR 310 or RR 310. Instead there is a horizontal unit, likely featuring Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, call and message alerts via the TVS SmartXonnect app, and possibly music controls. These features would give it a tech edge in its class.

TVS has already trademarked the Apache RTX name, and with multiple real-world sightings and the company MD riding the bike himself, the official launch seems imminent. Expect the Apache RTX 300 to launch in the next 2-3 months, with an expected price starting from around Rs 2.4 lakh to Rs 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom).