TVS Apache RTX 300 BTO Variant Gets a Price Hike – Details

TVS Motor, one of the most notable 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturer, recently launched its first ever Adventure Tourer motorcycle in the country. We’re talking about the just launched Apache RTX 300 for a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and the top-spec BTO variant was priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (Ex-sh) at launch.

These prices were well received by Indian motorcycling fraternity and some even hailed them as exceptional value for money. However, TVS Motor has had a change of hearts within half a month since its launch and there has been some price hike to select variants. Let’s take a closer look at the new pricing.

Apache RTX 300 BTO Variant – Price Hiked

Enthusiasts have to shed Rs 5,000 more to get the most-equipped Apache RTX 300 BTO variant as TVS has hiked the prices. It has to be noted that only the BTO variant is subjected to this price hike, while Rs 1.99 lakh (Ex-sh) price tag of Base and Rs 2.14 lakh (Ex-sh) price tag of Top variants continue as they were.

BTO variant priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (Ex-sh) at launch, now costs Rs 2.34 lakh (Ex-sh), which is an increment of Rs 5,000 (Ex-sh). Interesting part of this development is that the price hike comes within half a month of its launch.

What does BTO variant get?

All the bells and whistles advertised by TVS Motor with Apache RTX 300 are seen only with the top-spec BTO variant. These include fully adjustable suspension, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), brass coated chain and other features. As the name suggests, these are built-to-order (BTO) and will be specced up by enthusiasts.

Majority of buyers do not need these enthusiast-grade equipment and that’s why these elements are not part of the standard equipment found in Base and Top variants. Apache RTX 300 BTO variants are only built once customers place orders and are not likely to be readily available.

BTO variants are offered in four shades – Viper Green, Tarn Brown, Metallic Blue and Lightning Black. With a fuel tank capacity of 12.5L, kerb weight is 180 kg. Apache RTX 300 rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels and is powered by the new 299cc DOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled RT-XD4 engine with 35.5 bhp and 28.5 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, bi-directional quick-shifter and an electronic throttle.