TVS Apache RTX 300 Showcased In Europe With A New Colourway

Ever since it has been unveiled, TVS Apache RTX 300 has stirred quite a few headlines in its favour. Even the pricing is attractive for many and it has soon emerged as one of the most desired motorcycles in India. Now, TVS has taken Apache RTX 300 to the global stage and has showcased it in Europe with a raunchy new colourway. Let’s take a closer look.

Apache RTX 300 Showcased In Europe

TVS Motor has been ramping up its efforts to establish a firm global presence. Especially in developed markets like Europe, where the company has had a presence since 2024 with an official partnership with a leading automotive distributor, Emil Frey. The projected offerings for European markets were Apache RR 310, TVS X and iQube.

Now, Apache RTX 300 might join the lineup too and TVS’ first-ever ADV motorcycle was recently showcased in Europe. Not only did the company showcase its latest and greatest along with its new RT-XD4 engine, there was a new colourway on this Apache RTX 300, which might probably be one of its biggest highlights.

Stock Apache RTX 300 in India is offered with multiple colour options, depending on the variant chosen. These include Pearl White, Lightning Black, Metallic Blue, Tarn Bronze and the launch colour, Viper Green. TVS also introduced a limited 20th Anniversary Edition colourway at the TVS Motosoul 5.0 event in Goa too.

The new colourway showcased in Europe is rather playful where the company has used Red, Blue, White and Black. The mainframe is finished in Red, while subframe gets a White shade. Black split seat setup gets Red contrasts in the middle. Fuel tank gets a healthy dose of White, contrasted by Red and Black.

Fascia and front fenders get a generous dose of Blue, contrasted by Red and White. Wheels are the same, but get half Black and half Red paint on them. Windscreen is kept transparent and USD front telescopic forks continue to get a Gold finish. The entire colourway gets a matte finish, which lends it a more sophisticated appeal.

New RT-XD4 engine

TVS Apache RTX 300 is not only the company’s first-ever ADV, it is their first motorcycle to come equipped with the new RT-XD4 engine. This is a 299.1cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled engine that is capable of delivering 36 PS of peak power and 28.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slipper clutch, an electronic throttle and a 6-speed gearbox.

There are four riding modes, TVS SmartXonnect connectivity suite with map mirroring, dynamic headlights, switchable ABS, traction control, cruise control and much more. LED lighting all around along with its 5-inch TFT instrument cluster are notable too. Ground clearance is 200 mm and seat height is 835 mm. Fuel tank capacity is 12.5L and the kerb weight is 180 kg.

