TVS Apache RTX 300 Launch Price Rs 1.99 lakh – 35bhp, ADV Tourer

TVS Motor has a wide range of 2W vehicle portfolio in India. These range from budget commuters, street fighters, premium street fighter and even a premium supersport. However, TVS never had an ADV in its lineup, which changes now, with the launch of Apache RTX 300. R, T and X in the name stand for Rally, Tourer and Xtreme signifying crossover adventure as this motorcycle also performs the role of a tourer and off-roader.

Apache RTX 300 has just been launched in Theog, Himachal Pradesh for a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base ‘Base Variant’ variant. Prices go till Rs 2.29 lakh (Ex-sh) for top-spec BTO variant. There are 5 colours on offer – Viper Green, Tarn Bronze, Metallic Blue, Lightning Black and Pearl White. Bookings start now and deliveries are slated to happen soon.

TVS Apache RTX 300 Launch

For a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh (Ex-sh), TVS Motor has just launched Apache RTX 300 adventure tourer motorcycle. There are three variants on offer, conveniently called Base Variant and Top Variant priced at Rs 1.99 lakh and Rs 2.14 lakh (Ex-sh). On top of these, we have BTO variant that packs all the advertised bells and whistles and is priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (Ex-sh).

Design & Aesthetics

TVS Apache RTX 300 looks like a premium ADV motorcycle should. It gets a dominating road presence, accentuated by its semi fairing with integrated dual LED headlight setup. This fairing along with its front windshield protect the rider from wind blasts experienced at highway speeds. Footpegs and handlebars are neutrally positioned for optimum rider comfort.

ORVMs are handlebar mounted, split seat setup, sturdy-looking rear luggage rack for engine protection, rear LED tail lights, LED turn indicators, Gold finish on 41mm USD telescopic front forks that are fully adjustable, rear mono-shock and upswept exhaust are notable elements as well. Accessories include a metallic bash plate, knuckle guards and crash guards.

Alloy wheels have a 5-element star shape to them. Wheel size is 19-inches at the front and 17-inch at the rear. These are wrapped with special compound tyres. 320 mm front disc is of petal disc and rear gets discs as well. Dual channel ABS is switchable to unlock the fun quotient. All of these are mounted on a steel frame with a die-cast aluminium swingarm.

Features & Equipment

All of the features and equipment on TVS Apache RTX 300 are geared towards touring and off-roading. For starters, there is RT-LSC suite of electronics. There are Tour, Rally, Urban and Rain riding modes. Rally ABS, Traction Control and Cruise Control are other notable elements too.

The TFT instrument cluster supports Bluetooth connectivity that brings in features like Map Mirroring with Google Maps, navigation and more. There is also Digital Doc transfer, TPMS and even GoPro control. This cluster is operated via a sophisticated switchgear. SmartXonnect app supports up to 38+ connected features including last parked location and more.

Powertrain

Apache RTX 300 is powered by the company’s new RT-XD4 engine, unveiled last year at MotoSoul event. It is a DOHC 4V/cyl single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that displaces 299.1cc. Peak power output is 35 bhp at 9,000 RPM and peak torque output is 28.5 Nm at 7,000 RPM, mated to a slipper clutch, a quick-shifter and a 6-speed gearbox.