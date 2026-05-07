TVS Apache RTX 300 Highway Mileage Tested – Touring Range Revealed

Ever since TVS Motor launched Apache RTX 300, it has been an absolute sensation and it is easily the most important motorcycle launch of 2026 in the Indian market. Apache RTX 300 debuts TVS’ new RT-XD4 engine, which is an all-new engine with no real connections with the reverse-inclined 310cc motor.

We did a proper fuel efficiency test with tank to tank method, where we fill up the Apache RTX’ rather small 12.5L fuel tank and cover a certain distance. Upon refilling around the same point, we get the fuel consumed to travel that certain distance yielding the real world fuel-efficiency figures. Let’s see how frugal TVS Apache RTX 300 is.

TVS Apache RTX 300 Mileage Test Report

Apache RTX 300 is TVS’ first-ever adventure tourer motorcycle. While it can do some off-roading, RTX 300 is likely to be used more for touring. This is where fuel efficiency and tank range become important stats for potential buyers as they want to cover maximum distance with minimal fuel stops.

The bike has a rather small 12.5L fuel tank even though it visually looks like an absolute unit. So, fuel efficiency figures are more important to compensate for the smaller tank. With a 460 km journey ahead, we filled up this tank to the brim and took off. Even though it was not statistically possible, we were hoping to cover this distance in one tank fill.

So, the goal was to eke out maximum mileage (fuel efficiency) without compromising on highway speeds. So, hypermiling was not an option as distance ahead was greater. This is where cruise control came to the rescue, which was set to 85 km/h almost across this journey. With cruise control, unnatural throttle modulations are cut off, which will lead to better mileage.

At around 390 km mark, low fuel warning started to flash, which comes on at the last bar in the fuel level. At the 391.1 km mark, I re-fueled Apache RTX 300 to the brim again, same level as before. The bike took 9.65 litres of fuel to cover this 391.1 km, which yielded a mileage figure of 40.5 km/l.

It has to be noted that the bike stops showing range figure on the cluster when low fuel warning kicks in. So, another 50-60 odd kilometres worth of fuel was left in the tank when low fuel warning kicked in. We did not want to risk drying the tank and we re-fueled as soon as the low fuel warning kicked in.

400 Km Tank Range?

If you take 40.5 km/l as best case scenario, you’re looking at a 400 km tank range before the low fuel warning kicks in and around 450 km tank range if you want to fully drain it out. But it has to be noted that mileage and tank range depends heavily on speeds maintained on the highway and riding styles.

I am a conservative rider and do not outright wring it and I also have a habit of up-shifting slightly earlier in the rev range. Your mileage may vary, if you ride differently. We did a second fuel efficiency run and got similar results and we closely monitored fuel efficiency of TVS Apache RTX 300 for over a 1,000 kilometres.

With slightly higher highway speeds of around 100 km/h, one can expect a range between 300 km to 330 km on a single tank fill, before low fuel warning kicks in. A comprehensive 1,000 km review is incoming where we would explain all our experiences with the TVS Apache RTX 300.









