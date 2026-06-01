TVS Apache RTX 300 Review – The New Benchmark Under Rs 2 Lakh?

When TVS Motor launched Apache RTX 300, almost all of India’s motorcycling fraternity stood up and took notice. Why would they not? RTX 300 is a handsome machine with immense road presence and big bike proportions, while only weighing 180 kg. It is one of those touring first and off-roading second ADV bikes and is extremely desirable.

And the price tag of Rs 1.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base variant is just a killer strategy. We experienced Apache RTX 300 over a 1,000 km and tested its city performance, highway performance, off-road performance, fuel efficiency, long distance touring and everything in between. After a 1,000 km run, this is what we think about the TVS Apache RTX 300.

TVS Apache RTX 300 Review

We have to start with the disruptive pricing as there’s nothing that comes close to offering Apache RTX 300’s value proposition. For context, a premium 150cc bike costs till Rs 1.96 lakh (Ex-sh) with uni-directional quickshifter, traction control and TFT cluster. For just Rs 3,000 more, RTX 300 offers almost double displacement, double power and torque, TFT cluster, traction control and even cruise control, offering bonkers value.

All these features are offered right from the base variant at the Rs 1.99 lakh (Ex-sh) price tag. Base variant gets Lightning Black and Pearl White colours. One step above, we have ‘Top’ variant, which adds features like a rear luggage rack, a bi-directional quickshifter, Google Maps mirroring, welcome function for headlights and some more. Top-spec BTO variant adds fully adjustable suspension, brass-coated chain and TPMS, among others.

The variant we experienced was the top-spec BTO variant in Viper Green shade, which we sort of recommend owing to the rather brilliant fully adjustable suspension it offers. BTO variant has been priced at Rs 2.34 lakh (Ex-sh) and mid-spec Top variant has been priced at Rs 2.14 lakh (Ex-sh). Colour options are variant dependent too. There’s an extensive accessory catalogue for Apache RTX 300 and some touring accessories with an official collab with Givi.

Design & Aesthetics

The unit we experienced came fitted with quite a few accessories. These include knuckle guards, robust-looking tank guard, USB Type-A and Type-C ports cluster, rear tyre hugger and a front beak. This front beak is the only element which I despised as it convolutes the otherwise handsome and appealing design. Good thing that it is removable. Design is subjective, but there’s no two ways about the fact that Apache RTX 300 is a stunner.

TVS has knocked it out of the park with Apache RTX 300 where design is concerned. Even though it is a Rs 1.99 lakh (starting price, Ex-sh) motorcycle, it attracts a lot of eyeballs. In a good way. Notable elements include Commanding road presence, premium headlight design with swanky LED DRLs, sturdy-looking knuckle guards and rear rack, bulky fuel tank (even though it only holds 12.5L), TFT instrument cluster, premium switchgear and more.

Even during everyday use, the Apache RTX 300 proved to be a conversation starter. Fellow motorcycle enthusiasts frequently approached me to ask about the bike, with some even taking pictures alongside it. Interestingly, a few of them had already booked the motorcycle and were still waiting for deliveries or test rides, which reflects the level of excitement the RTX 300 has generated among buyers.

Concluding the design, one could say that it is the best-looking mainstream Adventure-Tourer motorcycle in India and we certainly think so. It looks and feels like a much more expensive motorcycle would. Paint quality and overall fit and finish is quite remarkable too. Seat cover fabric, rubber grips on handlebars and off-road foot pegs are of good quality and isolate rider from vibrations.

Ergonomics & Comfort

For a 6-feet (182 cm) tall individual like myself, Apache RTX 300 looks and feels like a fitting match. The ergonomics for me are just right, allowing me to swing my leg over the saddle and flat foot with both legs even with an 835 mm tall seat height. Kerb weight is 180 kg and this particular weighed more than that owing to its accessories. The seat is shaped in such a way that it makes it easier for rider to reach the ground.

Handlebar positioning ensures riders of varied heights can have an easy and up-right posture which is vastly comfortable even on longer journeys. Then there is wind protection from the bodywork which is genuinely effective for the highways. The combination of all these, introduces a level of rider comfort that rivals simply cannot match.

For instance, I managed to ride around 300 km non-stop and I had to stop because I was hungry and not of fatigue. Apache RTX 300 makes it less daunting on you if you want to push further. The footpegs positioning is such that it is slightly rear-set and the rubber bush keeps vibrations at bay. Even standing and riding is not an issue. Tall riders would probably want handlebar risers to stand and ride for longer distances.

Features & Equipment

With Apache RTX 300, TVS Motor has struck the right balance between offering the right set of features and throwing everything at the wall, like in 310s. The 5-inch TFT instrument cluster is probably the best in the segment with crisp resolution and logically laid-out menu and multiple trip computers. The cluster has adaptive brightness along with auto day / night theme switching. Switchgear is shared with 310s and it lacks tactile feedback, which is our only gripe with it.

Levers are adjustable and so is the suspension with BTO variants. Front USD forks have adjustable compression and rebound settings and rear mono-shock setup has pre-load and rebound adjustments. When I first received this motorcycle, it was set up for off-roading, which I tuned as per my liking. This is the beauty of fully adjustable suspension. Full LED adaptive headlight setup (brightness) is another element which we liked a lot. Being a tourer, Apache RTX 300 offers excellent illumination and throw. If you are cruising at around 100 km/h, these headlights should be enough and can do without auxiliary lights.

The bi-directional quickshifter is among the best in the segment, delivering smooth and precise shifts in both directions. Cruise control also works seamlessly and proves to be a genuinely useful feature on long highway journeys. Smartphone connectivity enables access to music controls, call and notification alerts, and Google Maps navigation. However, the navigation feature can drain the connected phone’s battery relatively quickly as it relies on screen mirroring. The system also supports GoPro connectivity, although compatibility with DJI and Insta360 action cameras is currently not available.

Performance & Ride

Apache RTX 300 debuts TVS Motor’s new RT-XD4 engine. This is a 299.1cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled engine. The engine is developing 36 PS of peak power at 9,000 RPM and 28.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 RPM, mated to a 6-speed gearbox, a slipper clutch and brass-coated chain on BTO variant. The clutch action is one of the lightest in this segment and I didn’t even give it a second thought even in the city or on the highway.

There is a widespread notion about Apache RTX 300 regarding vibrations and gruffness. During my time with it, I didn’t feel any vibrations in any of the riding scenarios – city, highway and intermittent rides. However, you will find vibrations if you go look for them beyond 7,500 RPM. If you aren’t heavy on the throttle, you will not experience these vibrations. At around 7,500 RPM in 6th gear you will be cruising at speeds of about 110 km/h, which is still respectable.

There are no heating issues with this motorcycle even when I took a 460 km ride, which I covered in around 6.5 hours. Even in chalk-a-block Pune traffic, Apache RTX 300 does a good job of fending heat off rider’s legs. Now that I have clocked over 1,000 km with Apache RTX 300, heating and vibrations are not something you need to watch out for. What you need to watch out for is weight balance.

Dynamics & Mileage

Apache RTX 300 tilts towards the right if you let go of the handlebar even for a second. We tried different air pressure combinations and that sharp right tilt remained constant. This makes cornering a little inconsistent as pulling the bike back from a right lean needs noticeably more effort. Other than that, suspension can be adjusted as per your preference and braking is more than adequate and is impressive considering the 180 kg kerb weight.

During my time with it, I did two mileage test runs and extracted up to 40.5 km/l on the highways with cruise control on at all times, set to 85 km/h. Low fuel warning indication came at 390 km mark, which sort of gives it a comfortable 400 km tank range if you mimic our riding speeds and don’t rev the nuts out of it. However, a 17L fuel tank would have been stellar, considering its touring capability and comfort quotient.

What are the shortcomings?

TVS Apache RTX 300 has more to like than to dislike. However, we felt that there are still areas for improvement, despite how well it is packaged. Starting with weight balance, it is not too bothersome and one can get used to it and live with it. How many kilometres will you ride without touching handlebars, eh? A bigger concern is fuel tank capacity of 12.5L, which is considered small, for a tourer. A 125cc commuter like Pulsar 125 has a 15L fuel tank, for context.

Another major limitation of Apache RTX 300 is its instrument cluster which only allows full usability if you are the owner and your number is registered with TVS. So, your friends, family or partners will not be able to access Bluetooth features. Anyone with the key to the bike and app to the cluster, should be allowed connectivity access. Even when you establish a connection, Google Maps mirroring is known to be a battery hog on the connected smartphone as the screen remains on.

Also, why is TVS’ 7-inch TFT touchscreen cluster only limited to iQube scooters? With 4G LTE built-in, this cluster would have been just brilliant on Apache RTX 300 with all of its features including HERE Maps, music control and more. Availability of Apache RTX 300 for deliveries and even test rides is significantly limited across many showrooms, even though it has towering demand.

Should you buy one?

Then, there are the nitpicks. I am a sucker for White colour and it is not offered with Top and BTO variants. Windshield could have been better shaped as it still allows for some wind buffeting, especially for taller riders like myself. Apache RTX 300 misses out on a main-stand and the side stand could have had a little more lean angle. A Pulsar 150 from 2008 has self cancelling turn indicators, but 2026 Apache RTX 300 does not.

During our time with TVS Apache RTX 300, we fortunately got to experience some of its rivals within a span of two weeks. These include Triumph Scrambler 400X (350cc), KTM 390 Adventure (350cc), BMW F 450 GS and even a Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. This gave us real time perspectives back to back. Despite the shortcomings, TVS Apache RTX 300 makes the biggest impact among mainstream premium ADV bikes.

It is easily the best looker among faired ADV bikes and it is well-kitted out. It has the highest wow-factor and highest road presence. For the equipment it is offering, it is exceptionally-priced. TVS Motor has knocked it out of the park with Apache RTX 300 and it is our easiest recommendation for a motorcycle around Rs 2 lakh price point, irrespective of genres.