TVS Apache RTX 300 – The Most Advanced Adventure Motorcycle in its Class

The latest result of TVS Motor’s relentless pursuit of performance and pure motorcycling bliss is here — the Apache RTX 300. For decades, the Apache name has stood for racing DNA, precision engineering, and cutting-edge technology. Now, TVS has taken that legacy off the tarmac with its first-ever, truly versatile Adventure Tourer. The Apache RTX 300 is not just a motorcycle; it’s a bold statement in the world of mid-capacity ADVs.

Design – Built to Conquer Roads and Trails

The Apache RTX 300’s design strikes a perfect balance between rally-inspired toughness and road-going sophistication. It looks substantial and confident — an intentional visual cue that gives it commanding road presence without unnecessary bulk.

Up front, its quad-barrel LED headlamps with DRLs set a new benchmark in visual identity, featuring an elegant welcome animation and a ‘Follow Me’ feature. A tall windscreen complements its muscular semi-faired body, while the white-painted steel trellis frame and aluminium swingarm add both visual contrast and structural rigidity. At the rear, a robust luggage rack, sleek LED taillamps, and optional touring accessories underline its long-distance credentials.

Powertrain – A New Heart, Purpose-Built for Adventure

Under the skin, the Apache RTX 300 debuts an all-new, in-house developed RT-XD4 299.1cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine, producing 36 PS at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Tuned for linear, tractable power delivery, it’s paired with a slick 6-speed gearbox, assist and slipper clutch, bi-directional quick-shifter, and ride-by-wire throttle.

Four riding modes — Urban, Rain, Tour, and Rally — tailor performance and throttle response to match terrain and conditions. The engine sits within a chassis that delivers the perfect balance between road stability and off-road composure. With 200 mm ground clearance, 180 kg kerb weight, and 835 mm seat height, the bike inspires confidence for riders of varied experience levels.

Features – Setting New Standards in the Segment

The Apache RTX 300 redefines the feature list for its class and beyond. Headlining its equipment package are:

Dynamic Headlights – A first-in-segment adaptive lighting feature that adjusts intensity based on speed.

5-inch TFT display – Adaptive brightness, intuitive trip data, and a wealth of information at a glance.

SmartXonnect System – Includes full-screen Google Maps mirroring and GoPro control integration.

Cruise Control – Standard across variants for fatigue-free highway touring.

Traction Control System – Calibrated with ride modes for superior control on loose surfaces.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) – Available with the BTO pack, ensuring real-time safety.

Cycle parts match the tech wizardry. The ADV features 41mm USD forks and a monoshock with 180 mm travel, both tuned for comfort and stability. The BTO variant adds fully adjustable suspension. Braking is handled by a 320mm front disc with a radial caliper and a 240mm rear disc, governed by dual-channel ABS with switchable rear ABS for off-road fun. Purpose-built Eurogrip dual-purpose tyres (19-inch front / 17-inch rear) strike an ideal balance between grip and endurance.

Segment Disruptor – The Value Champion

At a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Apache RTX 300 demolishes its competition. With its combination of big-bike presence, high-quality components, and premium features like cruise control, TFT with map mirroring, quick-shifter, ride modes, and adjustable suspension, it’s a true segment disruptor.

Rivals like the Suzuki V-Strom SX 250, Yezdi Adventure, and KTM 250 Adventure can’t match its value or equipment levels. TVS’s BTO program adds even more personalization and performance flexibility, making the Apache RTX 300 the new benchmark in accessible adventure motorcycling.

Ride Further. Ride Freely.

From city streets to open highways and rugged trails, the Apache RTX 300 embodies TVS’s racing heritage and rally experience — redefined for the explorer. It’s engineered for those who chase horizons, not just destinations. With its big-bike attitude, advanced electronics, and unbeatable value, the TVS Apache RTX 300 isn’t just another motorcycle. It’s a game changer.