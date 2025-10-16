TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 ADV vs Yezdi ADV – Specs, Features Compared

TVS Motor’s first-ever ADV, the Apache RTX 300, promises peppy performance and packs in a range of premium features

TVS has launched the Apache RTX 300 ADV bike at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh. It’s a versatile machine, with the RTX denoting Rally, Tourer and Xtreme (off-road) characteristics. In terms of pricing, TVS Apache RTX 300 is a direct challenger to will Yezdi Adventure, but by ethos, it takes on KTM 250 Adventure, which costs Rs 40k more. Let’s compare the features and prices to see which bike offers the best value for money.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs. Yezdi ADV vs. KTM 250 Adventure – Styling and features

TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV has a dominating road presence, featuring sharp lighting elements and a sleek semi fairing. The exposed steel trellis frame further enhances the bike’s athletic build. Other key features include a transparent windscreen, hand guards, sculpted fuel tank, metal bash plate, split seats and upswept exhaust.

Apache RTX 300 has knobby, dual-purpose tyres that can handle a wide variety of terrains. These tyres also enhance the bike’s rugged persona. TVS is offering five colour options – Pearl White, Lightning Black, Metallic Blue, Viper Green and Tarn Bronze. Each variant utilizes a multitude of exciting shades and comes with USD forks in golden finish.

Rival Yezdi Adventure has relatively old-school vibes with features such as the dual asymmetrical round headlamps, raised front fender and fork gaiters. The bike was updated earlier this year in June, where it had received refreshed styling and new colour options. Key features include a tall windscreen, wide handlebar, split seats and upswept exhaust.

Talking about KTM 250 Adventure, the bike has bold, Dakar-inspired graphics and bodywork. Key features include a raised front fender, sharp LED headlamp with DRLs, a tall windscreen, round rear-view mirrors, hand guards and mini fairing. The bike has a single step-up seat and underbelly exhaust. Colour options are Electronic Orange and Ceramic White.

Performance, equipment list

TVS Apache RTX 300 is equipped with a 299.1 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC engine that generates 36 PS and 28.5 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission. A comprehensive range of premium features are on offer such as cruise control, bi-directional quickshifter, map mirroring, Bluetooth connectivity, traction control and adjustable levers. Apache RTX 300 has four ride modes of Urban, Rain, Tour and Rally. Pannier and top case mounting options have been provided.

Yezdi Adventure is powered by a 334 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that generates 29.6 hp and 29.56 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has a traction control system and ABS modes of Rain, Road and Off-road. KTM 250 Adventure utilizes a 249.07 cc, single cylinder, SOHC engine that generates 31 PS and 25 Nm. The bike has a range of advanced electronic aids such as ride-by-wire throttle, Quickshifter+ and off-road ABS.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs. Yezdi ADV vs. KTM 250 Adventure – Price comparison

TVS RTX 300 is available at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh. The top variant costs Rs 2.14 lakh. Buyers can also go with the ‘Built to Order’ option, which starts at Rs 2.34 lakh. Yezdi Adventure prices were recently reduced after GST cuts. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 1.98 lakh. KTM 250 Adventure is available at a starting price of Rs 2.40 lakh.