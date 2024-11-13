TVS Apache RTX 310 ADV Leaked – Himalayan 450 Rival Launch In 2025?

Coming from TVS, Apache RTX 310 ADV will have an overload of features, gizmos, technology and an extensive electronic rider aids

One of India’s leading 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturers, TVS Motor, is expanding its portfolio to include an ADV offering. The company has never launched an ADV yet, and will reportedly positioned on TVS-BMW’s 310 platform. Recent developments show that this motorcycle is in its final testing phase and could see a launch in 2025.

TVS Apache RTX 310 ADV

The company has an extensive lineup of premium bikes spread across Apache and Ronin brands. TVS has showcased a Scrambler version of Ronin, called Ronin SCR and might have launch intentions with this product as the design was patented too. ADVs like Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 390 Adventure are currently popular.

New developments from TVS camp suggest that the company is eyeing for a 310 platform-based ADV motorcycle. A recent report suggests that a 300cc ADV motorcycle has been spied testing and has reached final stages of testing with a production model reportedly set to launch in mid-2025.

The report also attached a snippet of what looks like an ADV motorcycle from TVS. This could be taken from one of TVS’ internal presentations. Looking at the silhouette, one can deduce that TVS is going for a proper adventure tourer with a semi-fairing and a tall windscreen to protect riders from wind blasts.

What can we expect?

These developments call for speculations as to what we can expect from this upcoming motorcycle. For starters, we think TVS might position this under the Apache brand and utilise the already trademarked “Apache RTX” name. Going by company’s strategies, RR is a supersport, RTR is a street fighter and RTX could be an adventure tourer.

Secondly, we can speculate what TVS might offer with this bike in terms of components. The leaked image suggests there may be 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres, fully adjustable suspension (compression and rebound front, rebound and preload rear) and disc brakes at both ends with switchable dual-channel ABS.

Where features are concerned, TVS is highly likely to jam-pack this motorcycle with electronics and features. We can expect a sophisticated IMU with cruise control, cornering control, traction control, ABS modes among others. We can see ventilated seats for both rider and pillion along with a TFT cluster with a plethora of features including music control and navigation.

Powertrains-wise, the same 310cc reverse inclined single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V unit might power the upcoming TVS Apache RTX 310 ADV. The 450cc twin-cylinder unit recently debuted on BMW F 450 GS Concept is highly unlikely. Same performance metrics as recently launched Apache RR 310, 37.5 bhp and 29 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch and bi-directional quick-shifter are possible.

