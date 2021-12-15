TVS-BMW Electric Scooters, Motorcycles Planned For Launch

TVS Motor Company and BMW Group has extended their partnership further for future technologies and electric vehicles

TVS Motor Company and BMW Group partnership has already proven its mettle when it comes to the 310cc engine. For TVS, the RR310 Apache helped the manufacturer enter a new segment in the domestic market being its biggest bike. For BMW Motorrad, the 310 twins helped the company make inroads in the market, improve on market share, reach sales of 5k units in India in 2021, and improve its standing in the international market.

For BMW, the 310 twins reached the 1 lakh units production milestone in October 2021. TVS’ Hosur manufacturing plant is already charged with 10 percent of BMW’s global production output. Longterm branching and subdivisions of the association between both auto manufacturers have not been revealed to full potential. This of course is owing to the nature of such partnerships.

BMW-TVS Sub 500cc and electric

TVS Motor today announced the expansion of their partnership with BMW. This would outline co-development of an electric platform to cater to manufacturing of electric scooters, motorcycles, and new concepts. First product under the new announcement will debut within 2 years. Current production of the 310cc units is within the guidance of manufacturing sub 500cc bikes at the Indian plant for sale both in India, and international markets.

Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “In the nine years of our long-term strategic partnership, we have always cherished the common core values we share with BMW Motorrad: focus on quality, engineering prowess, innovation and customer satisfaction. These factors and our commitment to deliver superior quality products with a strong value proposition has been key to the success of all three products launched from the platform.

The new world of future mobility encompasses a strong play through alternate solutions, including electric mobility. Expanding this successful partnership to EVs and other newer platforms will create opportunities to deliver advanced technology and aspirational products to global markets and bring valuable synergies to both companies.”

Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said, “In light of our fruitful association with TVS Motor Company, we are delighted to extend and expand our cooperation agreement to include long-term partnership and joint development of new platforms and technologies, including electric vehicles.”

Emissions, electric, and investments

The electric vehicle space is an exciting one. Concepts and ideas are quickly being transformed into vehicles that are projected a the need of the hour. Global emission norms leave little wriggle room when it comes to strict footprint goals. Which means companies are working round the clock to meet modern vehicle requirements.

But it’s never going to be as easy as converting an exhaustive range of current day vehicles into electric variants. With each emission compliance update, manufacturers have had to make informed decisions regarding which vehicles would be carried forward and which would be axed. Emission compliance and cost consideration for consumers and manufacturers alike are key factors.

This paves the way for new architecture. Ones that are modular, modern and have longterm benefits as market requirements evolve. The premise of a new development is likely to revolve around joint development, and manufacturing of high end electric two-wheelers. BMW is reputed as a premium manufacturer, and its electric vehicle progress isn’t going to be any different.

Three weeks earlier, TVS signed a MoU with Tamil Nadu government for ‘investment in Future Technologies and Electric Vehicle’. The commitment entails Rs. 1200 crores in the next four years. Utility scope extends to ‘design, development and manufacturing of new products and capacity expansion in the EV space’.