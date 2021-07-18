TVS Creon Electric Scooter Launch Plans On Track – Ather 450X Rival

TVS new electric scooter could be named Retron that was registered last year

Rising fuel prices have resulted in significant pain for commuters. However, from the EV industry’s perspective, rising fuel prices is working as a catalyst to boost sales of electric vehicles. In electric two-wheeler space, we are witnessing hectic activity in the form of new product launches, capacity and business expansion and development of charging and battery swapping infrastructure.

TVS new electric scooter

Realizing that EV wave could get much stronger in the coming years, TVS has chalked out a plan to invest Rs 1,000 crore for strengthening its EV portfolio. One of the products will be a premium electric scooter based on Creon Concept. As may be recalled, Creon Concept electric scooter was showcased at 2018 Auto Expo.

Now that conditions are favourable, TVS new electric scooter could finally see the light of the day. It is expected to be launched sometime next year. According to the company, its Creon based electric scooter will come with advanced connected features. It will rival the likes of Ather 450X and upcoming Ola electric scooter.

At 2018 Auto Expo, Creon Concept was showcased as a performance oriented electric scooter. The core idea was to ensure sustainable mobility without compromising on performance.

Creon Concept features and specs

In its concept form, the electric scooter was equipped with three advanced lithium-ion batteries. Collectively, the batteries generated 12 kW of power. One of the key features of the batteries was that they were capable of holding a high charge per volume. The electric motor was also an advanced unit that was capable of propelling the scooter from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.1 seconds.

Range of Creon Concept electric scooter was rated at 80 km on a full charge. The batteries supported fast charging, allowing 80% charge in just 60 minutes. It is possible that when TVS launches its new electric scooter next year, it could improve upon these numbers.

TVS new electric scooter will be positioned above the existing iQube. It will be offered at a premium price. iQube will continue to be the entry-level electric scooter from TVS. By end of this fiscal, iQube is expected to be available at 1,000 dealerships spread across the country. As of now, iQube is offered in select cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Chennai and Coimbatore.

In addition to Creon based electric scooter, TVS is also working on a new range of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. It includes a performance-oriented electric motorcycle as well. These new electric vehicles will have battery packs in 5-25kW capacity. They will be manufactured at a new facility that is currently being developed inside the existing Hosur plant. Around 500-600 engineers are involved in the design and development of these electric vehicles.