TVS extends warranty and free service – Apache, Jupiter, XL Super, NTorq

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, TVS Motor Company has extended both warranty and free service period for all customers

India’s two wheeler brand TVS Motor Company has announced an extension of warranty period and free service for its customers. This extension is being given in view of the current coronavirus pandemic situation in the country. Owners of any TVS product, from Apache 310 to XL Super moped to iQube electric scooter – all can avail this extension.

Customers can now avail of the free service of their two wheelers, which was due between March and April 2020, extended upto July 31, 2020 Vehicle warranty period, expiring during the period 1st March and 30th April 2020 has also been extended upto 31st July 2020.

This decision has been taken by the company to offer support to its customers during these trying times. It may be recalled that it was earlier announced that this warranty and service period would be extended till 30th June 2020 but as the pandemic rages on TVS Motors has once again extended this period by a month. Besides these extensions being announced, the company has also stated that roadside assistance service for customers is available for 24×7 across locations wherever possible.

TVS Motors had resumed operations at its plants in Hosur, Mysore and Nalagarh in a phased manner post the lifting of the lockdown which was announced by the Government of India in March this year. The company faced some constraints in supply chain in June but has taken several measures to ensure that there is a smoother flow this month while sales both in domestic markets and globally have seen some positive results.

The company registered sales of two wheeler sales of 1,91,076 units in June 2020 as against 2,83,461 units sold in June 2019. Domestic sales in the past month stood at 144,817 units as against 226,279 units in June 2019. Motorcycle sales were at 84,401 units in June 2020 as compared to 1,31,331 units sold in June 2019 while scooter sales stood at 65,666 units in the past month as against 99,007 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Taking into account first quarter sales, TVS two wheeler sales stood at 2.55 lakh units as against sales of 8.84 lakh units in the first quarter of last year. Three wheeler sales were at 0.11 lakh units in the first quarter of the current year as against 0.39 lakh units sold in first quarter of FY2019-20.

The company has recently teased two of their upcoming products – BS6 Scooty Zest 110 and Victor 110. No launch dates has been announced as yet. Both these models will come in with fuel injected engine and some updates in design / feature, which could bring in an upward revision of prices by around Rs.5,000-7,000.