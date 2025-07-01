TVS iQube 3.1 Launch Price Rs 1.1 Lakh – Ola S1, Ather Rizta, Chetak Rival

Now that Ola Electric has been dethroned, the electric scooter segment in India is controlled by TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak lineup. Both brands face a stark rivalry and are continuously trying to one-up each other in terms of sales and volumes. Now that Bajaj has launched Chetak 3001, TVS has countered it with the launch of iQube 3.1.

While both vehicles do not compete directly in terms of pricing, they fall in the same bracket with respect to battery capacity. Sticking with iQube 3.1, TVS has positioned it above the base iQube 2.2 and below iQube 3.5. Let’s take a closer look at what it brings to the table.

TVS iQube 3.1 Launch Price

After updating the iQube S and iQube ST lineup to MY25 version, TVS Motor has turned its gaze towards the base iQube lineup. The company is expanding the iQube lineup to add a new variant slotted in between the base iQube 2.2 and iQube 3.5. As the numbers in their names suggest, new iQube 3.1 is powered by a 3.1 kWh battery pack.

This is the first time TVS has added a 3.1 kWh variant to any of its iQube lineups (iQube, iQube S, iQube ST). TVS iQube 3.1 launch price is Rs 1.1 lakh (Effective Ex-sh, Bengaluru), positioned below iQube 3.5 that costs Rs 1.23 lakh (Effective Ex-sh, Bengaluru) and above iQube 2.2 that costs Rs 1.01 lakh (Effective Ex-sh, Bengaluru).

iQube 3.1 is launched in a total of five colour options, three of which are mono tone and two are dual tone. These include Grey, Copper, White, Blue/Beige and Brown/Beige. Notable components include alloy wheels with dual-tone finish, front disc brakes, TFT digital instrument cluster, a rear pillion backrest and others.

New 3.1 kWh Battery

The main highlight is its new 3.1 kWh battery pack that promises 121 km of IDC-certified range. This battery pack takes 4 hours and 30 minutes to go from 0% to 80% SOC, which is interestingly the same time as iQube 3.5 to reach from 0% to 80% SOC, despite having a larger 3.5 kWh battery pack.

It gets the same hub-mounted motor with 82 km/h top speed and it weighs in at 116.8 kg, slightly heavier than iQube 2.2. It continues to get the same styling, same practical floorboard, LED lighting all around and a large 31L under-seat storage solution.