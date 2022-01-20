TVS iQube Beats Bajaj Chetak – 2021 Electric Scooter Sales

At 1,212 units, TVS iQube has registered its highest monthly sales in CY 2021

Ever since their launch, there’s been a close fight between Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube. These are currently the only electric scooters produced by mainstream manufacturers. This scenario is expected to change this year, as companies like Hero MotoCorp, Honda and Suzuki have planned to launch their first-ever electric products in Indian market.

Chetak vs. iQube – December 2021 sales

In comparison to iQube’s haul of 1,212 units, Chetak sales were at 728 units in December 2021. YoY growth is 1990% for iQube, as compared to 58 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Chetak YoY growth is even higher in percentage terms. That’s because only 3 units were sold in December last year.

In terms of MoM growth, iQube has registered gains of 73.39% in comparison to 42.47% of Chetak. Respective sales in November 2021 were at 699 units and 511 units.

While iQube monthly sales were highest in December for CY2021, it’s third-best performance for Chetak. Second-best month for Chetak was in July when sales were at 730 units. Chetak’s highest sales were at 835 units in October last year. iQube’s second-best performance was in September 2021 when it had registered sales of 766 units.

When compared on a month-to-month basis, it is evident that iQube was ahead of Chetak in eight months in 2021. Vice-versa, Chetak was ahead of iQube in the months of April, May, July and October. Monthly average sales works out at 423 for Chetak and 498 for iQube. Lowest point for iQube was in May, when zero sales were reported. In case of Chetak, its worst performance was in January last year at 30 units.

Although iQube has raced ahead of Chetak in 2021, it cannot be used to arrive at any conclusion. It is widely known that the auto sector continues to face challenges due to shortage of components such as semiconductor chips. There are multiple companies that have registered strong bookings, but are unable to deliver due to shortage of components.

Chetak vs. iQube specs and pricing

Bajaj Chetak is offered in two variants, Premium and Urbane. It has range of 90 km, when Eco mode is engaged. Top speed is around 80 kmph. The scooter can load up to 25% charge in one hour. Some of the key USPs of Chetak is its steel body and IP67 rated water protection. The company is currently offering battery warranty of 3 years or 50,000 km, whichever is earlier.

In comparison, TVS iQube has range of 75 km on a full charge. Top speed is 78 km and 0-40 kmph is achieved in 4.2 seconds. It utilizes a hub-mounted motor that generates peak output of 4.4 kW. iQube’s batteries are packed inside high strength aluminium extrusion casing, which makes them water and dust resistant. Battery warranty is the same as that of Chetak.

One significant advantage for iQube is that it is much cheaper than Chetak. In Delhi, iQube is available at Rs 1.01 lakh. In comparison, Chetak costs around Rs 1.48 lakh.