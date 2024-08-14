What Sets TVS iQube Celebration Edition Apart – Dual-Tone Distinction

TVS iQube Celebration Edition Price – Exclusive but Affordable

TVS iQube Celebration Edition is a limited offering, marking independence day. This version comes in two variants, the TVS iQube 3.4 kWh and TVS iQube S, each with a distinctive dual-tone colour scheme. Both models include special badging and bold decals, adding to their unique identity. The exclusivity of the Celebration Edition is scoped by its limited production run of just 1,000 units for each variant.

Priced at INR 1,19,628 for the 3.4 kWh variant and INR 1,29,420 for the S variant, these scooters already offer value. And now exclusivity. Pricing announced is for the New Delhi market, reflecting ex-showroom rates.

Exclusivity in Numbers: Only 1,000 Units Per TVS iQube Variant

The launch of this edition coincides with the 78th Indian Independence Day, adding a commemorative aspect to the offering. Bookings for the TVS iQube Celebration Edition open on August 15, 2024, with deliveries scheduled to begin on August 26, 2024. This timing ties the product’s release to a significant national event in further enhancing its appeal.

TVS Motor Company has strategically positioned the iQube Celebration Edition as an exclusive product, aiming to attract enthusiasts and collectors. Limited availability and its special look is designed to create a sense of urgency among potential buyers. This approach aligns with the growing trend of limited edition releases. And it comes at no additional cost. TVS has been consistently selling between 15k – 20k iQube units each month in recent months.

Colour Me Special: The Dual-Tone TVS iQube Celebration Edition

The dual-tone colour scheme is a key USP of the Celebration Edition, setting it apart from standard models. This colour choice not only aims to enhance the scooter’s visual appeal but also emphasises its limited edition status. The use of bold decals and special badging further reinforces this unique identity, making it instantly recognisable.

The production of only 1,000 units per variant highlights the exclusivity of this edition. TVS Motor Company aims to create a high demand for these limited units, appealing to consumers who value uniqueness. This strategy also plays into the broader market trend where limited edition models often see increased demand due to their rarity.

Strategy: Limited Runs, Unlimited Appeal

TVS iQube Celebration Edition is expected to appeal to a specific segment of the market. The combination of exclusivity, colour scheme and timing positions this edition as a desirable choice for those in the market for a new electric scooter.

A decision to release the Celebration Edition on Independence Day aligns with TVS Motor Company’s broader marketing strategy. This move not only celebrates a national milestone but also leverages the occasion to enhance the product’s appeal. The timing of the release is likely to generate additional interest and drive sales. The limited production run adds to its allure, positioning it as a coveted unit.