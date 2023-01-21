TVS iQube Electric Scooter Sales Cross 59k In 2022 – Record High

Since the launch of updated iQube in May 2022, TVS has been registering huge sales for their electric scooter

TVS iQube has seen significant growth in electric two-wheeler sales in India. Government’s push for electric mobility and rising consumer awareness has contributed to growth. To spurt market growth, TVS is innovating in the field of top-of-the-line on-road range for e2Ws. Forecasts for the Indian electric two-wheeler market are positive, with experts predicting continued growth in the coming years.

TVS iQube is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. The milestone of over 59,000 new customers in 2022, is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing customers with what they need. As the market for electric scooters in India continues to grow, TVS iQube is poised to play a significant role in shaping the manufacturer’s future in the electric 2W business. Currently, the iQube range is available in 106 Indian cities.

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Sales 2022

TVS iQube electric scooters celebrated a major milestone with over 59,000 new customers in 2022. Of these, over 52,000 owners are of the updated TVS iQube, which was launched in May 2022. For TVS iQube, the year started well and ended on a peak.

In January, sales stood at 1,529 units, an increase of 624.64 percent from the previous year. February 2022 saw even greater success with 2,238 units sold, a staggering increase of 1002.46 percent from the 203 units sold in February 2021. March 2022 saw 1,799 units sold, a 406.76 percent increase from 355 units sold in March 2021. This resulted in a total of 5,566 units sold in Q1 2022, an increase of 623.80 percent from the 769 units sold in Q1 2021.

Additionally, in April 2022, TVS iQube recorded 1,420 units sold, a 362.54 percent increase from 307 units sold in April 2021. Furthermore, in May 2022, 2,637 units were sold, with no sales recorded in May 2021. June 2022 recorded 4,668 units sold, a 630.52 percent increase from 639 units sold in June 2021. This resulted in a total of 8,725 units sold in Q2 2022, an increase of 822.30 percent from the 946 units sold in Q2 2021. Overall, the first half of the year, H1 2022, ended at 14,291 units sold, an increase of 733.29 percent from the 1,715 units sold in H1 2021.

Riding into the future: TVS iQube hits 50,000 sales since May 2022

July 2022 recorded 6,304 units sold at 1067.41 percent increase from the 540 units sold in July 2021. August 2022 saw 4,418 units sold at 580.74 percent increase from the 649 units sold in August 2021. September 2022 recorded 4,923 units sold, up from the 766 units YoY. Total Q3 sales stood at 15,645 units at 700.26 percent increase, up from 1,955 units sold in Q3 2021. In October 2022, 8,103 units were sold, up from 395 units sold in October 2021. November 2022 recorded 10,056 units sold, up from 699 units YoY. December 2022 saw 11,071 units sold, an 813.45 percent increase from the 1,212 units sold in December 2021. Q4 2022 ended on a high of 29,230 units, a visible improvement from 2,306 units sold in Q4 2021.

The second half of the year, H2 2022, saw 44,875 units sold, up from 4,261 units sold in H2 2021.Overall, TVS iQube recorded a total of 59,166 units sold in 2022. At 890.06 percent increase, sales were up from 5,976 units sold in 2021. TVS iQube’s sales growth has been particularly impressive in H2, with a 953.16% increase in sales compared to H2 2021. This meteoric growth in sales in the latter half of the year could potentially indicate a positive market prediction for the brand. The highest monthly sales was recorded in December 2022. It is worth noting that TVS iQube has seen consistent growth in sales across all quarters, Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4. And significantly so.

Commitment to on-road range

Available in three variations, iQube series boasts best-in-class features and extended range. iQube and iQube S models feature a 3.4 kWh battery designed by TVS Motor, providing a practical 100 km range per charge. Top-of-the-line iQube ST variant sets itself apart with its powerful 5.1 kWh battery pack, designed by TVS Motor. This allows for an impressive 140 km on-road range per charge. This state-of-the-art battery technology allows for longer rides with minimal interruptions for charging.

In addition to extended range, the iQube series also boasts a variety of advanced features. They enhance overall riding experience. The 7-inch TFT display provides essential information such as battery level, speed, and odometer readings. HMI controls allow for easy navigation of the scooter’s various functions. This adds to rider convenience. Reverse parking too is an added convenience feature that makes manoeuvring in tight spaces effortless.