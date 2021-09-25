TVS iQube Electric Scooters Reach World’s Highest EV Charging Station

This new EV charging station is situated at an altitude of 3,720m – It is setup by goEgoNetwork, who claim that this is the highest EV charging station in the world

goEgoNetwork, a Pune-based company has set up two EV chargers for two and four wheelers in Kaza. Located in the state of Himachal Pradesh, in the district of Lahaul and Spiti. This endeavor was a part of the World Zero Emission Day celebrations and a part of the Government of India’s Make-in-India policy.

World’s highest electric vehicle (EV) charging station is a bid to promote electric vehicle infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh. Its inauguration was marked by a Mission 0 Emission ride launched from Manali to Kaza with two TVS iQube scooters which was ridden by two woman bikers Ms. Maanvi Rawlley, Marketing Communication Specialist at goEgoNetwork, and Ms. Pratiksha Das, motorcycle influencer from Mumbai. The riders went through the Manali-Kaza route passing over the Kunzum-La Pass.

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Ride To Kaza

The EV charging station was installed with Bharat AC and Dual Socket Type 2 charger and has set a record of being the world’s highest EV charging stations (at 3,800m) in Kaza, Spiti valley. The two TVS iQube electric scooters did not encounter any problem while crossing the Kunzum Pass, which is at an altitude of 4,551m.

The two riders covered the distance of 320 kms from Manali to Kaza by charging their TVS iQube EVs at 3 points. The scooters took on adverse weather conditions and mountainous terrain on the dangerous road from Manali to Kaza via Batal with ease. The ride was taken by these two women riders who also wanted to dispel the myth that EVs are not practical for long-distance travel.

Kaza Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mahendra Pratap Singh, who inaugurated the EV charging station, stated that this would motivate people in the area to adopt use of electric vehicles. It would significantly help to reduce auto emissions and protect the mountains which are ecologically fragile.

Made-in-India EV Charging Station

The setting up of this charging station came after complaints were received from tourists about there being no EV charging stations in Spiti Valley. It is also a part of Government of India’s vision to becoming a 100 percent EV nation by 2030 and Pune based goEgoNetwork is committed to setting up more such charging stations at popular destinations in the country.

The Bharat AC and dual socket Type 2 chargers possess a Made-in-India certificate and are in compliance with ARAI and OCA certifications. The main charging station is located at Hotel Dayzor and can be used for charging of all electric two and four wheelers.

Access via goME App

goEgoNetwork charging networks can be accessed via the goME App which can be downloaded from App Store and Play Store and helps users get to the nearest charging station via the quickest route. It also gives information on the type of chargers and charging capacity available at the station.