TVS iQube Recalled To Inspect Chassis Bridge Tube

TVS iQube is one of the best selling electric scooter on sale in India – With about 3 lakh units sold till date

The TVS iQube has firmly established itself as one of India’s most popular and widely accepted electric scooters, especially among families. With nearly 300,000 units sold to date, the iQube has become a household name in the Indian electric vehicle market. To maintain its leading position, TVS has been diligent in refreshing the iQube lineup, consistently incorporating more features, options, and extending the range to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

TVS iQube Recalled – What’s the fuss about?

Recently, the iQube gained significant attention on social media due to a viral video that brought to light a potential flaw in the scooter’s chassis. The video, which has garnered almost 32 million (3.2 crore) views, shows a concerning issue that prompted TVS to take swift action in the form of a recall.

The issue came to public attention when Mohit Badaya shared a video on social media, revealing that iQube scooter’s chassis had been damaged even though the scooter had not been involved in any accident or crash. The video quickly went viral, sparking a wave of responses from other iQube owners who reported experiencing similar issues with their vehicles. The widespread attention and the nature of the complaints highlighted a significant concern that needed to be addressed promptly to ensure customer safety and satisfaction.

Official recall initiated

In response to these concerns, TVS Motor has issued a voluntary recall for its popular iQube electric scooters. The recall affects iQube electric scooters manufactured between July 10, 2023, and September 9, 2023. TVS will conduct thorough inspections on these scooters to verify the integrity of the chassis bridge tube, ensuring that the ride and handling remain up to specifications over extended usage.

TVS has not disclosed the exact number of scooters affected by this recall. However, industry speculations suggest that the recall could involve around 45,000 units, based on the production volumes between July 10, 2023, and September 9, 2023.

TVS dealerships will be contacting affected iQube owners individually to initiate the recall process. Each affected scooter will undergo a comprehensive inspection to check for chassis damage and potential weaknesses. Any necessary repairs or replacements will be carried out free of charge to the customers. This proactive measure aims to maintain the high safety and performance standards that TVS iQube is known for.

This recall underscores TVS’s commitment to customer safety and its proactive approach in addressing potential issues. By swiftly responding to the concerns raised by users, TVS not only aims to rectify the problem but also to reinforce the trust that customers have in the brand. As electric vehicles become increasingly popular, ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability remains paramount for manufacturers.