TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh Variant Launch Price Rs 1.37 L – 175 km Range

TVS Motor has emerged as the leading electric 2W manufacturer brand in the country with a lion’s share of 24.36% of India’s 2W EV market. iQube lineup has been the primary contributor towards this result and to further boost sales and consolidate its position in the market, TVS has just launched a new variant to iQube lineup. Let’s take a closer look.

TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh Variant

Called iQube S 4.7 kWh, this new variant by TVS Motor replaces the iQube S 3.5 kWh. Now, the new variant comes with a larger 4.7 kWh battery pack as hinted by the name, replacing the 3.5 kWh battery pack seen in its preceding model. Promised range with this larger battery pack is 175 km on a single charge.

Launch price of TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh variant is Rs 1.37 lakh (Rs 1,37,142, to be precise) (Ex-sh, Delhi). This newly launched variant continue to be positioned above the base iQube (no suffix) variant and below the top-spec iQube ST variant. As per TVS, there are new colours with iQube S 4.7 kWh variant – Titanium Grey, Harlequin Blue Beige and Magnifecence Purple Beige.

It has a kerb weight of 128.8 kg with a seat height of 770 mm, ground clearance of 157 mm and wheelbase of 1,301 mm. The scooter is powered by a hub motor rated at 3.0 kW of peak power (4 bhp) and a rated torque of 33 Nm. Top speed with this variant is 82 km/h and 0-40 km/h acceleration comes up in 4.3s.

For convenience, TVS is offering Reverse mode with iQube S 4.3 kWh variant along with the reassurance of crash alert, fall alert and anti-theft alert. There’s IP67 dust and water resistance rating for electrical components too. The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends with 90/90-12 tubeless tyres.

What else does it get?

In terms of braking, TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh variant gets 220 mm disc brake setup at the front and 130 mm drum at the rear. There is no onboard charger with this scooter and offboard charger takes 4 hours to go from 0% SOC to 80% SOC. The large 32L under seat storage solution is available with this variant too, where the company advertises space for two helmets.

Where features are concerned, a pillion backrest for comfort on longer rides. There’s a dual-tone seat along with beige inner panels. There’s a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster (not a touchscreen, which is only in ST) with a joystick to navigate through menus. This cluster supports Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation along with 118+ connected features.





