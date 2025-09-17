TVS iQube Smartwatch with EV Integration Launched at Rs 2,999

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) has partnered with Noise, India’s connected lifestyle brand, to launch the country’s first EV-smartwatch integration. This Made-in-India innovation connects the TVS iQube electric scooter with a Noise smartwatch, offering real-time ride statistics and safety alerts directly on the rider’s wrist.

Industry-First EV-Smartwatch Integration

The integration allows riders to monitor critical vehicle updates such as battery status, tyre pressure, charging progress, range, and safety alerts in a glanceable format. Features include vehicle status monitoring, state of charge, distance to empty, tyre pressure monitoring, tow/theft alerts, crash detection, geofence notifications, and low/full charge alerts. Safety cues are provided with simple visual indicators, ensuring minimum distraction while riding.

TVS says this innovation is built on secure APIs and user permissions, ensuring privacy while delivering an advanced connected mobility experience. The smartwatch is designed to act as a mobility companion, blending technology with daily commuting needs.

TVS iQube has recently crossed the 6.5 lakh sales milestone in India, solidifying its leadership in the EV scooter segment. With the addition of the smartwatch integration, TVS aims to expand its connected ecosystem and enhance rider convenience. TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch will be available exclusively on the official TVS iQube website at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. Buyers will also receive a complimentary 12-month Noise Gold subscription.

Key Features at a Glance

Speaking on the industry-first innovation, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President — Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company said, “We are committed to reimagining the future of mobility by seamlessly blending technology, sustainability and customer-centric innovation. Our partnership with Noise is a testament to this vision, transforming the smartwatch from a lifestyle device into a smart riding assistant. By integrating the TVS iQube with a connected smartwatch, we are empowering our riders with smarter, safer and more intuitive journeys while shaping the future of mobility in India.”

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “At Noise, our vision has always been to build technology that empowers people to live, move, and stay connected with ease. This partnership with TVS Motor Company is a powerful step in that direction, bringing meaningful innovation to the wrist by turning the smartwatch into a mobility companion. As consumers look for smarter, more integrated ways to move through their day, this first-of-its-kind experience reflects our commitment to pushing boundaries, delivering purposeful technology, and shaping the future of connected living in India.”