TVS iQube ST Top Variant Delivery Starts – Rs 10K Loyalty Discount

TVS is offering a Rs. 10,000 loyalty discount to customers who had booked their iQube ST before 15th July 2022, when it was announced

After a couple of years, since it was first announced, TVS has finally launched the iQube in its top-spec ST trim level. Not just that. TVS has upped the battery size on it and is now claiming more range than any iQube scooter ever did. iQube ST deliveries have commenced now in Maharashtra.

Delivery Of TVS iQube ST Top Variant Commenced

TVS Motor is following a phase-wise manner with the iQube ST launch. Recently, the company launched iQube ST in the state of Maharashtra and owners can avail deliveries across the state, depending on the availability of dealerships. The launch of top-spec iQube ST 5.1 marked a major milestone in the Indian electric scooter segment.

That’s because TVS iQube ST 5.1 has India’s largest battery ever graced on any mainstream electric scooter in India. As the name suggests, it has a 5.1 kWh battery, which is larger than Simple One’s 5 kWh (combined). The top-spec iQube ST also has a variant equipped with a smaller 3.4 kWh battery.

Where pricing is concerned, TVS iQube ST trim starts from Rs. 1.56 lakh (Ex-sh, Effective) for the smaller 3.4 kWh battery pack variant and Rs. 1.86 lakh (Ex-sh, Effective) for the 5.1 kWh battery variant. Both prices quoted are effective Ex-sh prices and are inclusive of subsidies.

TVS had announced iQube ST alongside standard iQube and iQube S trims back in 2022. Only, the top-spec ST trim took around two years to launch, owing to a combination of multiple subsidy revisions and other paraphernalia. So, for all customers who had booked their iQube ST before July 15th 2022, TVS is offering a Rs. 10,000 loyalty discount.

It has to be noted that only TVS iQube ST gets a 7-inch touchscreen instrument screen (dashboard) and 118 connected features. Standard iQube and iQube S miss out on touchscreen functionality. However, TVS has generously offered Bluetooth connectivity features including turn-by-turn navigation on both lower trims.

Biggest battery in any mainstream Indian electric scooter

TVS iQube is among the best and most celebrated family electric scooters in India. It has been a fantastic practical scooter with a no-nonsense approach. With the launch of top-spec ST trim, TVS has pushed the envelope of battery capacity on electric scooters.

At 5.1 kWh in capacity, it boasts a lot of juice and TVS promises a real-world range of 150 km on a single charge. It is 100 km on a single charge for the 3.4 kWh variant. Top speed is capped at 82 km/h on the 5.1 kWh variant. Other notable attributes of TVS iQube ST are a 950W charger along with 32L of under-seat storage capacity.