TVS July 2024 Sales – 1,61,074 Motorcycles Sold

TVS July 2024 Sales – 1,39,995 Scooters Sold

TVS Motor Company’s sales report for July 2024 reflects growth across various vehicle categories. Motorcycle sales reached 161,074 units in July 2024, marking a 4.63 percent increase from 153,942 units in July 2023. This growth is part of the company’s steady performance. Within TVS, motorcycle sales capture 47.42 percent share for July 2024.

Scooter sales demonstrated a significant year-over-year growth of 14.81 percent, with 139,995 units sold in July 2024 compared to 121,941 units in July 2023. This segment contributed to 41.21 percent of total TVS sales for the month, indicating strong consumer demand and market penetration. E-scooter sales surged by 61.15 percent, with 21,442 units sold in July 2024, up from 13,306 units in July 2023. e-scooters contributed to 6.31 percent sales in July 2024, reflecting the growing popularity of electric vehicles.

Electric Scooters Gain Popularity

Moped sales in July 2024 were 38,607 units, a 5.99 percent increase from 36,424 units in July 2023. Despite a slight decline from June 2024, when 40,481 units were sold, mopeds contributed to 11.37 percent of TVS’ total sales in July 2024.

Domestic sales of two-wheelers in July 2024 reached 254,250 units at 8.09 percent increase from 235,230 units in July 2023. However, there was a slight month-over-month decline of 0.58 percent from June 2024, when 255,734 units were sold. This segment accounts for 74.85 percent of total TVS domestic sales for July 2024. In the export market, two-wheeler sales in July 2024 were 85,426 units, marking 10.83 percent growth from 77,077 units in July 2023. Exports accounted for 25.15 percent of total TVS 2W sales, showing a substantial increase in international demand.

Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Growth in July 2024 – 8.09 percent

Total sales of two-wheelers for July 2024 reached 339,676 units, an 8.76 percent increase from 312,307 units in July 2023. This comprehensive figure includes both domestic and export sales, reflecting the company’s overall market performance.

Three-wheeler domestic sales in July 2024 were 2,301 units, a significant 50.00 percent increase from 1,534 units in July 2023. Exports of three-wheelers in July 2024 were relatively stable with 12,163 units sold, showing a slight year-over-year increase of 0.22 percent from 12,136 units in July 2023.

TVS Reports 8.64% Growth in Combined Sales for July 2024

Total sales of three-wheelers in July 2024 were 14,464 units at 5.81 percent increase from 13,670 units in July 2023. This total encompasses both domestic and export sales, reflecting overall growth in the three-wheeler segment.

Combined sales of two-wheelers and three-wheelers for July 2024 were 354,140 units, an 8.64 percent increase from 325,977 units in July 2023. This figure highlights the company’s comprehensive market reach across different vehicle categories. And reflects a balanced mix of domestic and export sales.