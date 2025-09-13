TVS Jupiter 110 Special Edition Launch Price Rs 93k – All-Black Colour

With the Jupiter 110 Special Edition, the focus is primarily on achieving a sportier profile and more powerful presence

Jupiter is the top selling TVS two-wheeler and the second best selling scooter in the country after Honda Activa. While it already has seven exciting colour options, a black shade was not on offer. TVS has now addressed that gap with the new all-black Special Edition of Jupiter 110. It costs Rs 1,000 more than the Disc SXC variant. Let’s check out the details.

TVS Jupiter 110 Special Edition – Styling and features

The just launched Jupiter 110 Special Edition is positioned as the new top variant. The focus is primarily on enhancing the visual look and feel of the scooter. Key highlight is a matte black shade that can be seen across the front panel, mudguard and side panels. Jupiter 110 Special Edition also has dark chrome elements across the headlamp cowl, front panel, grab rail and at the rear.

Distinctive detailing can be seen around the digital instrument console and under the rear tail lamp. Inner panelling around the floorboard area has a grainy finish, which ensures a premium yet durable look. The seat is dual-tone, using a mix of black and light grey. Another key highlight is the use of bronze finish on the TVS logo and the model’s name. This treatment can also be seen on the ‘JUPITER’ lettering on the side panel and ‘TVS’ lettering at the rear.

This new all-black look of Jupiter 110 Special Edition works well to enhance the scooter’s sporty profile. While glossy black options are quite common in the entry-level scooter segment, the matte black finish ensures a more distinctive, dominating presence. The creases of the body panelling are more pronounced with this new matte black shade. The only component that gets a chrome finish is the exhaust heat shield. This makes it quite noticeable against the scooter’s all-black theme.

Apart from the new colour theme and distinctive badging elements, other features are the same as the Disc SXC variant. Segment-first features include an infinity light bar, infinity tail light bar, LED headlamp and external front fuel fill. The scooter has a premium 3D emblem, patented E-Z centre stand and USB mobile charging port.

Same hardware

Mechanically, the new TVS Jupiter 110 Special Edition remains unchanged. Powering the scooter is a 113.3 cc, single cylinder engine that generates 8 PS and 9.8 Nm of torque. It is paired with a CVT automatic transmission. The scooter has telescopic forks at the front and dual rear shock absorbers with 3-step adjustment.

Both ends have 12-inch wheels, wrapped in 90/90 tubeless tyres. Braking setup comprises a 220 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum brake. Seat height of 756 mm makes the scooter easily manageable. The scooter has a kerb weight of 106 kg and ground clearance of 163 mm. Users benefit from 33 litres of underseat storage and 2 litres of front glove box space.

Tech kit for TVS Jupiter 110 Special Edition includes a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. Users can access a range of features such as navigation with voice assist, call and SMS alerts and Find My Vehicle. Segment-first features include distance-to-empty and average fuel economy display.