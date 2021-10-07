TVS Jupiter 125cc Launch Price Rs 73.4k – Honda Activa Rival

TVS Jupiter 125 rivals a host of the 125cc scooters in the market such as Honda Activa 125, Hero Destini 125, Yamaha Fascino and Suzuki Access

First launched in Sep 2013, TVS Jupiter has managed to generate sales of over 45 lakh till date. It is among the best selling scooter on sale in India since its launch. Until now, it was only offered with a 110cc engine option. Today, TVS Motor has launched Jupiter 125cc option.

TVS has launched a 125cc iteration of Jupiter that has been priced at Rs 73,400 ex-sh. This is about the same starting price as rival Honda Activa 125, which is priced from Rs 73,200 to Rs 80k. All prices are ex-sh.

Prior to this launch, Jupiter was available as a 110cc scooter and has been the brand’s highest-selling two-wheeler for a long time. With the launch of Jupiter 125, it joins a long list of 125cc scooters such as Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access and others.

Last month, TVS marked its re-entry into the 125cc segment of motorcycles with the launch of Raider which has generally received positive reviews. Earlier, the company also shared a couple of teasers of the new Jupiter 125 which had nothing significant to reveal barring a pair of LED DRLs.

Styling

Speaking of its design, the new 125cc Jupiter is almost identical to its 110cc sibling except for a few subtle variations. The most prominent are reshaped turn indicators mounted on the front apron.

Complemented by new, sharper LED DRLs, front face of the scooter looks more aggressive in this iteration. It boasts signature commuter scooter styling elements such as a single-piece saddle with a grab rail for pillion, alloy wheels and headlamp clusters on the handlebar.

Features on offer

For further differentiation, TVS will be offering some new colour schemes with its latest offering. In addition, new features such as a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity could be added to the equipment of Jupiter 125. TVS is also expected to launch a top-spec trim of Jupiter 125 that will be offered with TVS Smart Xonnect connectivity platform which offers around 60 connectivity features.

Some of the features offered by Xonnect connectivity suite include SMS/call alerts, last parking location, real-time mileage indicator, onboard navigation and lots more. Other features on offer are LED headlight and taillight, USB charger and external fuel filler cap in front, etc.

Specifications

Jupiter 125 will draw its power from the same 124.8cc, 3-valve single-cylinder engine that is offered in Ntorq. However, unlike Ntorq, Jupiter 125 is offered with an ETFI (Eco Thrust Fuel injector) instead of an RTFI for better fuel efficiency. TVS claims that Jupiter 125 is the most powerful and fuel efficient scooter in the segment. It has the quickest acceleration as well.

Suspension duties on Jupiter 125 are taken care of by telescopic forks up front and coil springs with hydraulic dampers at rear. Braking hardware comprises drum brakes as standard at both ends with the option of a disc brake at front. The braking setup is paired with a synchronized braking system for better handling on the roads.