TVS Jupiter 125cc Scooter LED DRLs Teaser – Activa Rival Launch Soon

All-new Jupiter 125 will take on rivals such as Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access, Hero Destini 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125

After Raider 125cc motorcycle, TVS is gearing up to launch its next product. It is likely to be all-new Jupiter 125, a more powerful and better equipped version of existing Jupiter 110cc scooter. Launch date is set for 7th Oct 2021.

With new Jupiter, TVS will have two products in 125cc scooter segment. While Ntorq is preferred for its superior styling and sporty performance, Jupiter 125 will be more suited for practical, everyday needs.

TVS Jupiter 125 styling and features

To ensure a distinct identity, Jupiter 125 will utilize a new set of styling bits. Components like headlamp, LED DRLs, rear view mirrors, side panels, grab rails, and tail light are expected to be entirely new. Only a limited set of design elements are expected to be borrowed from Jupiter 110.

New colour options are expected to be made available for all-new Jupiter 125. The existing 110cc Jupiter is available in more than a dozen colour options. Ones that really stand out include Titanium Grey, Matte Blue, Volcano Red, Midnight Black, Pristine White, Royal Wine and Indi Blue. Available colour options are based on the chosen variant. Take a look at the new teaser video of the 2021 TVS Jupiter 125cc scooter.

To match features available with rival scooters in this segment, TVS could introduce things like digital instrument console, USB charger and Bluetooth connectivity for new Jupiter 125. Existing Jupiter 110 is equipped with an analogue instrument console. As it will primarily be positioned as a utilitarian scooter, Jupiter 125 will have ample under seat storage. For reference, Jupiter 110 offers 21-litres of under seat storage. This is good enough for a full-sized helmet.

It is possible that TVS Smart Xonnect connectivity platform could be introduced with Jupiter 125. This feature is already offered with Ntorq. A number of advanced features can be accessed via Smart Xonnect such as navigation assist, caller ID, last parked location assist, ride stats, and remote backlit illumination control. Overall, around 60 connectivity features are available through this platform. Smart Xonnect could be introduced with top-spec variants of all-new Jupiter 125.

TVS Jupiter 125 engine and specs

It is likely that Jupiter 125 will borrow its engine from Ntorq. For Ntorq, the engine is tuned differently based on the variant. For standard variants, the engine is tuned to deliver 9.38 ps of max power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. For Race XP variant, the numbers increase to 10.2 ps / 10.8 Nm. Race XP variant is the first 125cc scooter in the country to deliver more than 10 hp power.

As Jupiter 125 will likely target improved fuel economy, its power and torque output could be less than Ntorq. For this, Jupiter 125 will use an ET fuel injector and not the Race Tuned Fuel injector (RT FI). Suspension system will comprise telescopic fork at front and monoshock unit at rear. The scooter can get the option of front disc brakes. Jupiter 125 pricing is expected to be close to that of Ntorq. The latter is offered in the price band of Rs 72k to Rs 84k (ex-showroom, Delhi).