TVS Jupiter CNG Testing Starts – Codename U740 Launch Within 3 to 12 Months

Known for its R&D prowess, TVS could introduce various segment-first features with its CNG scooter

A few days back, Bajaj launched the world’s first CNG motorcycle. Now, reports indicate that TVS is working on a similar project. With possibilities of a festive season launch, TVS Jupiter CNG will be the world’s first CNG scooter.

TVS Jupiter CNG scooter – What to expect?

Reports indicate that TVS has been working on multiple alternate fuel options for its two-wheelers. One of these is a CNG powertrain that is already in a ready-to-use format. It just needs to be integrated with the Jupiter scooter. The project is internally codenamed U740 and the development of the 125cc CNG scooter is already underway.

TVS Jupiter CNG scooter – launch date

Although the CNG powertrain is reported to be ready, the integration with Jupiter 125 may take some time. The upcoming festive season can be a good opportunity to introduce the world’s first CNG scooter. But considering that new components and safety features have to be rigorously tested, the launch may take a bit longer. It can stretch to the end of 2024 or the first quarter of 2025. However, to get the first mover advantage, launch of TVS Jupiter CNG bike may not be delayed beyond the first half of 2025.

Modest production goals

TVS has plans to sell around 1,000 units of its CNG scooter per month. The company’s focus is on providing a cleaner alternative to users and also to reduce its carbon footprint. While evaluating alternative fuel options, TVS will continue to focus on ICE and EV segments. Later this year, TVS has plans to launch an entirely new electric vehicle. A new ICE vehicle is also scheduled for launch this year. An electric 3-wheeler will be introduced as well.

It remains to be seen if TVS will offer a dual-fuel CNG + Petrol option or go with CNG alone. While the dual-fuel option will be more useful, a CNG-only variant can reduce the ownership cost. A dual-fuel setup requires additional components, something that increases the cost of the scooter. Talking about the price, TVS Jupiter CNG scooter could start at under Rs 1 lakh. The petrol-powered Jupiter 125 is currently available at a starting price of Rs 79,000.

Other brands could also introduce CNG two-wheelers

It is to note that the government has been encouraging two-wheeler brands to introduce CNG options for consumers. It won’t be surprising that other players in the commuter segment such as Hero MotoCorp and Honda also announce similar plans soon. CNG two-wheelers can significantly reduce the fuel cost burden on the masses. It will also help reduce the country’s energy import bills.

The government has launched new policies that will help increase domestic production of CNG. As compared to crude oil reserves, India has larger reserves of natural gas. With extraction of natural gas from newly discovered reserves, India can reduce its dependence on CNG imports.

