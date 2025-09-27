TVS Jupiter, Ntorq, Raider, Radeon Get Cheaper – New Prices Post GST Cuts

TVS Motor Company has announced a price reduction across its commuter motorcycles and scooters lineup, following the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms. The new prices, effective immediately, make TVS’ popular models more affordable for customers, with benefits ranging up to Rs 9,600.

The latest revision comes as part of the broader industry shift to pass on GST benefits directly to buyers. With the festive season underway, the price cuts are expected to boost demand in the commuter segment, where TVS has consistently maintained a strong market presence with models such as the Jupiter, Ntorq, Radeon, Sport, Raider, and XL 100.

Revised Prices – TVS Commuter Range (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

TVS Jupiter 110 – Rs 72,400 (Benefit: Rs 6,481)

TVS Jupiter 125 – Rs 75,600 (Benefit: Rs 6,795)

TVS Ntorq 125 – Rs 80,900 (Benefit: Rs 7,242)

TVS Ntorq 150 – Rs 1,09,400 (Benefit: Rs 9,600)

TVS XL 100 – Rs 43,900 (Benefit: Rs 3,854)

TVS Radeon – Rs 55,100 (Benefit: Rs 4,850)

TVS Sport – Rs 55,100 (Benefit: Rs 4,850)

TVS Starcity – Rs 72,200 (Benefit: Rs 8,564)

TVS Raider – Rs 80,500 (Benefit: Rs 7,125)

TVS Zest – Rs 70,600 (Benefit: Rs 6,291)

Festive Boost for Buyers

The GST 2.0 reforms reduced the tax slab on commuter motorcycles and scooters, allowing OEMs to pass on the benefits to customers. TVS’ decision to revise its commuter portfolio prices means that buyers looking for daily-use two-wheelers now have even more reason to make their purchase during the festive season.

Scooters like Jupiter 110 and Jupiter 125, known for their family-friendly appeal, now start at Rs 72,400 and Rs 75,600 respectively. Sporty scooters like Ntorq 125 and the new Ntorq 150 benefit from GST as well, with savings of Rs 7,242 and Rs 9,600.

In motorcycles, TVS Radeon and Sport offer value-for-money commuting at Rs 55,100, while the TVS Raider, targeted at younger riders with its sporty design and advanced features, now starts at Rs 80,500 after a Rs 7,125 reduction. The XL 100, still one of the most popular mopeds in India, has also become more affordable at Rs 43,900, ensuring that even entry-level buyers benefit from the GST reforms.

The company’s decision to pass on the full GST benefit to buyers is expected to enhance footfalls at dealerships, particularly in semi-urban and rural markets where price sensitivity is higher. With GST benefits now in play and festive offers adding to the value, TVS aims to maximize demand across its commuter range, ensuring customers have more reasons to bring home a new two-wheeler this season.