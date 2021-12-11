TVS Jupiter Price Hike Dec 2021 – Prices Increased By Rs 600

While there’s no official statement, latest round of price increase for TVS Jupiter is likely due to rising input costs

TVS Jupiter is among the bestselling scooters in the country and the top selling product in the company’s portfolio. It primarily competes with Honda Activa 6G. Jupiter prices have been increased multiple times this year including in January, April, and August. In the latest round of price hike, all variants of Jupiter 110 have become costlier by around Rs 600.

TVS Jupiter 110 new prices December 2021

Base variant of Jupiter 110 is the one that comes with sheet metal wheel. It now costs Rs 66,273. Next is standard variant, which is now available at Rs 69,298. Moving up, prices of ZX (drum brake) and ZX (disc brake) have been increased to Rs 72,773 and Rs 76,573, respectively. Top-spec Classic variant is available at Rs 76,543.

Jupiter 110 recent price hike doesn’t come as a surprise, as most two-wheeler manufacturers have increased prices across the range multiple times this year. In most cases, such price hikes were attributed to rising input costs.

As may be recalled, global supply chain network has been severally impacted due to Covid-19 pandemic. As demand picked up again, there was significant shortage of auto components. This resulted in increased input costs for manufacturers.

Another reason for rising input costs is the transition to stricter fuel emission norms. This is being deployed at several locations across the globe. There’s increased demand for catalytic converters, a key component used to reduce emissions to mandated standards such as BS6 / Euro 5.

TVS Jupiter 2021 Dec – No updates

No changes have been introduced for Jupiter 110 with the latest round of price hike. With its simple, elegant design, the scooter is a perfect fit for everyday commutes and errands. Some key features include LED headlamp, classy front apron, sturdy metal body, large comfy seat, and thick grab rail. A total of eleven colour options are on offer, which vary based on the variant.

The scooter is especially designed for optimal comfort and convenience. It has a large flat floorboard, which can be used to carry a wide variety of cargo such as groceries, bags, luggage items, cartons, etc.

The scooter also offers decent amount of storage space under the seat. This space is more secure as it can be locked with the key. There’s storage space at front as well along with mobile charging port. Other key features include all-in-one lock, trendy speedometer, foldable rear-view mirrors, dual bag hooks, external fuel filling and an easy-to-use centre stand.

TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a 109.7 cc motor that generates 7.77 hp of max power at 7,500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The scooter has telescopic front suspension and 3-step adjustable coil spring with hydraulic damper at rear. In terms of safety, the scooter packs in features such as large alloy wheels, parking brake and pass-by switch.