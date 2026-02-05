TVS Jupiter Price Hike Feb 2026 Up To Rs 3,250 – New Price List

With increased prices, TVS Jupiter is now available at a starting price of Rs 75,600, as compared to Rs 72,650 earlier

Jupiter is the top selling TVS two-wheeler and the second best selling scooter in the country. In a move that is likely due to increased production costs, TVS has increased prices of the Jupiter 110 scooter. Earlier, TVS had also announced price hikes for Star City Plus, Radeon and Ntorq 125. Let’s check out the new prices of TVS Jupiter 110.

TVS Jupiter 110 new prices – February 2026

Price of TVS Jupiter base Drum variant has been increased by Rs 2,950. New price is Rs 75,600, as compared to Rs 72,650 earlier. The Drum Alloy variant sees a price hike of Rs 2,385. New price is Rs 79,835, as compared to Rs 77,450 earlier. Next is the Drum SXC (SmartXonnect) variant, which is now available at Rs 84,000. Price of this variant has been increased by Rs 2,750.

The Disc SXC sees a price hike of Rs 3,000. It is now available at Rs 87,750, as compared to Rs 84,750 earlier. Price of the TVS Jupiter 110 Special Edition has been increased by Rs 3,250. New price is Rs 88,900, as compared to Rs 85,650 earlier. In percentage terms, prices have been increased in the range of 3.38% to 4.06%. The base variant sees the highest price hike in percentage terms.

These numbers look substantial, especially when compared to price hikes recently announced for other TVS two-wheelers. For context, prices of TVS Ntorq 125 were recently increased by just Rs 350. Similarly, the Star City Plus and Radeon have become costlier by only Rs 300.

Taking a quick look at rival offerings, Honda Activa 110 is available at a starting price of Rs 75,433. The DLX variant costs Rs 85,335, whereas the top-spec SMART variant starts at Rs 89,806. Hero Pleasure+ XTEC is available at Rs 69,766, whereas Hero Destini 110 starts at Rs 72,000.

No change in equipment

As mentioned earlier, this price increase for Jupiter 110 is likely due to increased production costs. The engine and features are largely the same as earlier. Powering the scooter is a 113.3 cc, single cylinder engine that generates 8 PS and 9.8 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a CVT automatic transmission. The scooter has telescopic front forks and twin tube emulsion type rear shock absorber with 3-step adjustment.

TVS Jupiter 110 has 12-inch wheels at both ends, wrapped in 90/90 tubeless tyres. Braking setup comprises 130 mm drum brakes at both ends, whereas the disc variants get a 220 mm disc at the front. Buyers who want a connected experience can go with the SXC (SmartXonnect) variants. This tech package includes features such as navigation assist, voice assist, find my vehicle, Bluetooth connectivity, average fuel economy readout and call & text notifications.

TVS Jupiter 110 packs in a comprehensive range of 1st-in-segment features. These include an infinity light bar, fully digital colour instrument cluster, follow me headlamp, double helmet underseat storage space, front fuel filling and turn signal lamp reset.