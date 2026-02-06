TVS King Kargo HD CNG Launch Price Rs 2.70 Lakh – Rollout In Phased Manner

Ideally designed for last-mile logistics, TVS King Kargo HD CNG sports a 6.6 ft load deck, fully rolling windows and an engine that offers 9.1 kW power, 22.4 Nm torque

TVS Motor Company, a global leader both in two and three wheelers and a strong contender in the commercial cargo carrier segment, has introduced the new TVS King Kargo HD CNG, a three wheeler in Indian markets. This launch comes following the introduction of King Kargo HD EV in August 2025. It was then that the company had also announced a CNG variant.

Building on the success of this electric cargo carrier, TVS has now introduced the CNG variant which now comes in at an introductory price of Rs 2,70,648 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), the pack also includes accessories worth Rs. 2,648.

The King Kargo HD CNG is being presented in a phased manner. Initial launch is in 7 Indian cities of Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, following which it will be introduced in other cities as well. The three seater vehicle is designed for both urban and semi urban last mile cargo operations and is capable of higher load thanks to its best-in-segment 6.6 ft load deck.

TVS King Kargo HD CNG – First in Segment Features

TVS King Kargo HD CNG, an efficient last mile cargo carrier, is set to take on its segment by storm thanks to its first in segment features. It sports a 6.6 ft load deck, fitting it for higher load carrying capacity. It also gets fully rolling windows for better in-cabin comfort and power gear for more efficient cargo operations.

King Kargo HD CNG boasts of a robust build with an ergonomic cabin with driver comforts. It sports leaf spring suspension and commands ground clearance of 235mm and turning radius of 3,420mm. This allows for better performance across uneven terrain, speed breakers and potholes while allowing for more efficient U-turns. For a more enhanced and practical user experience, the King Kargo is being offered with a 3 year/1.5 lakh km warranty.

Commenting on the launch, Rajat Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS King Kargo HD CNG has been developed to address the real-world needs of last-mile cargo operators. With segment-first features, higher load capacity and focus on driver comfort, it enables customers to improve operational efficiency while reducing fatigue and overall cost of ownership.”

TVS King Kargo HD CNG – Power and Performance

Designed for last mile cargo operations, the new TVS King Kargo HD CNG is powered by a CNG engine. This engine, besides complying with cleaner and greener environmental norms, is also lower in cost of ownership when compared to its petrol and diesel counterparts. This feature, along with its first in segment load carrying capacity and exquisite driver comforts, makes it ideal for operations across both urban and rural markets, this living up to the brand promise of ‘Thakaan Kam. Kamaai Zyada’ (Less tired. More income).

The 301.1 cc liquid cooled CNG engine offers 9.1 kW power and 22.4 Nm torque. This makes it powerful to carry heaviest payloads without any compromise on fuel efficiency. Top speed stands at 63 km/h while its strong build helps to retain cargo stability.

Where service and support is concerned, TVS King Kargo HD CNG is backed by a service network of over 470 service touch points along with company authorized dealerships, and branches spanning the length and breadth of the country. It is offered with 3 years roadside assistance offering quick turnaround and dependable after sales service networks. There is also a well-established network for private garage mechanics that are equipped to service the new King Kargo in terms of secondary support. TVS King Kargo HD CNG enters a segment where it rivals the likes of Bajaj Maxima CNG, Piaggio Ape City CNG, and Mahindra Treo Zor CNG.