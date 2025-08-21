TVS King Kargo HD EV Launch Price Rs 3.85 Lakh – Brings Segment-First Features

TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS King Kargo HD EV, a next-generation cargo three-wheeler built to address the needs of India’s growing urban and semi-urban logistics sector. Priced at Rs 3.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new electric three-wheeler brings segment-first innovations in safety, comfort, and connectivity. Alongside, the company also unveiled the TVS King Kargo HD CNG variant, scheduled for launch later this year.

TVS King Kargo HD EV

The Kargo HD EV is designed to enhance efficiency in last-mile delivery with features like LED headlamps and tail lamps for better visibility, a spacious cabin with fully rolling windows, stylish door trims, and a dedicated Power Gear Mode that improves torque under heavy loads. It also debuts as India’s first Bluetooth-enabled cargo three-wheeler, equipped with TVS SmartXonnect, offering 26 connected features for drivers.

Best-in-Segment Features

– Top speed: 60 km/h

– Load deck: 6.6 ft with leaf spring suspension

– Warranty: 6 years / 1.5 lakh km

– Water wading capacity: 500 mm

– Charging time: 3 hours 10 minutes

– Ground clearance: 235 mm, with lowest loading height of 703 mm

– Turning radius: 3,420 mm for better manoeuvrability in tight spaces

– Braking: Shortest stopping distance with 200 mm drum diameter

– Fleet management: Equipped with TVS Connect Fleet telematics solution

The TVS Connect Fleet platform gives operators complete visibility and control over their vehicles with 31 advanced features, including real-time tracking, remote asset control, APIs, alerts, and intelligent dashboards. This makes it easier for businesses to maximize uptime and efficiency in cargo operations.

In the first phase, the King Kargo HD EV will be available in Delhi, NCR (Faridabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad), Rajasthan, and Bengaluru. Deliveries will begin soon, while the CNG variant will join the lineup by the end of 2025.

Rajat Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said: “The launch of the TVS King Kargo HD represents a transformative moment in the evolution of cargo mobility, aligned to our ‘Re-Imagine 2030’ vision. This three-wheeler will set new benchmarks by delivering an unmatched combination of smart features, high load capability, comfort, ergonomics and safety. Coupled with the TVS Connect Fleet, the vehicle will empower businesses and also improve the everyday life of operators. With the TVS King Kargo HD EV, we are confident of redefining customer expectations and enabling them to achieve more, every day, effortlessly.