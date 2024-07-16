TVS King Rickshaw Updated With LED Headlight – First In Segment?

Immediate mainstream rivals from Mahindra, Bajaj, Piaggio and other brands miss out on LED headlights that TVS King Rickshaw packs

TVS Motor intends to pull ahead of the competition by innovating their product portfolio with modern and necessary features. We’re talking about the 3W commercial vehicle segment where auto-rickshaws play a major sales point. TVS King Rickshaw might just be an industry first in the Asian subcontinent to offer LED head headlights.

TVS King Duramax Plus – Industry first LED headlights

Last mile mobility has been among the cornerstones of modern society. Without this sector, the lines of modern society start blurring. India is the world’s most populous country and last mile mobility solutions like auto-rickshaws play a crucial role here in most people’s everyday life.

In India, aftermarket LED headlights have been selling like cigarettes. Rhetoricity aside, it is becoming increasingly popular among the general consensus to strap a couple of aftermarket LEDs without any disregard for road safety and dazzling oncoming traffic like nobody’s business.

In auto-rikshaws the effect is compounded as some drivers choose to mount these aftermarket LED lights on the roof too. TVS is taking matters into their hands and has come up with a stylish LED headlight solution that they are selling with its King auto rickshaw lineup.

When an OEM designs and develops LED headlights, there are a lot of considerations to account for. There has to be a calculated throw, illumination, throw angle and other aspects so that oncoming traffic are not dazzled. Thorough cooling in the headlight cluster is needed as LEDs generate a lot of internal heat. OEM LED headlights are designed for internal wiring for safe operation.

Immediate rivals from mainstream 3W manufacturers and startups don’t seem to have LED headlights that TVS offers on the top-spec King Duramax Plus. Not only does this provide better illumination for rickshaw drivers, it doesn’t dazzle oncoming traffic. This is a great initiative from TVS Motor and more 3W OEMs might consider this in the future.

Features of TVS King Dumamax Plus

In TVS King rickshaw lineup, Duramax Plus is the top-spec model and gets these LED headlights and LED turn indicators along with all the bells and whistles. Apart from LED headlights features list for TVS King Duramax Plus includes a robust semi-monocoque chassis, tubeless tyres, a smart tell-tale cluster, electric windshield wiper, twin lockable gloveboxes, a driver footrest and others.

Powertrain-wise, we have a 225cc fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine offered in both CNG and Petrol variants. Performance metrics are 10.6 bhp and 18.5 Nm for Petrol variants with a top speed of 65 km/h and 9 bhp and 15.5 Nm for CNG variants with a top speed of 60 km/h. An integrated starter generator, one-touch start, hand starter, and others.

