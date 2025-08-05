TVS M1-S Maxi-Style Electric Scooter Officially Teased

One of the most popular 2W and 3W manufacturers in the world, TVS Motor, is expanding its global presence. The company is taking greater strides in the EV world and now has teased a new maxi-style electric scooter for the first style. Called TVS M1-S, it is likely to break covers soon and launch in multiple markets in the world, probably even India.

TVS M1-S Maxi-Style Electric Scooter

For the first time, TVS has officially teased M1-S electric scooter. Not on its Indian website, but on its Indonesian website. This is the first maxi-styled electric scooter from TVS after iQube family format design and TVS X sporty format design. M1-S will further etch TVS’ name in the global electric scooter industry.

If this scooter looks familiar to you, that is because you might have seen it before. The scooter TVS is teasing, is an ION M1-S electric scooter from EV startup ION Mobility. TVS Motor is a strategic investor in ION Mobility and integrated this startup along with all of its assets, IPs and core team into its operations.

This move was a strategic step in TVS’ ‘Reimagine 2030’ vision. James Chan, CEO and Founder of ION Mobility, has joined TVS Motor as a Senior Vice President and will spearhead TVS’ operations in ASEAN nations and will be responsible for the development and launch of M1-S electric scooter.

M1-S Electric Scooter

Where design is concerned, M1-S bears a strong fascia with twin headlights and integrated eyebrow-like LED DRLs. These headlights lend a muscular stance to this electric scooter. There’s also a tall windscreen on top of these headlights and there are strips of vertically-mounted LEDs that could be turn indicators.

There seems to be a flat floorboard, a stepped single-piece seat, a stylish single-piece rear grab rail, LED tail lights and LED rear turn indicators. Alloy wheels are 14-inchers and are shod with fat tyres. We can see a disc brake at the front and rear wheels, promising a sure-footed braking experience.

Telescopic front suspension, rear twin shock absorbers, a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and a smart key feature are notable elements of M1-S. There’s a 26L under-seat storage too. Powering the scooter is a 4.3 kWh battery pack and an electric motor rated at 12.5 kW of peak power and 254 Nm rear wheel torque and 45 Nm rated torque.

It will sprint from 0-50 km/h in 3.7 seconds and touch 105 km/h top speed. Range promised in 150 km on a single charge. 0-100% SOC is promised under 3 hours, which is decent. TVS M1-S electric scooter weighs 152 kg and brings a 1,350 mm wheelbase, 155 mm ground clearance and 765 mm seat height. Indonesia launch is likely to happen soon and India launch might be on the cards.